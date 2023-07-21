UAE tops global mobile internet speed rankings

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has once again emerged as the leader in mobile internet speed, according to Ookla’s Speedtest Global Index.

The country’s mobile internet speed dominated the charts for most of the first half of 2023, hitting an impressive peak in June with a download speed of 204.24 Mbps and an upload speed of 22.72 Mbps.

This achievement marks the fifth time out of six in 2023 that the UAE has clinched the top spot, leading the way in January, February, March, May, and June. In April, they still managed to secure the second position.

Not only excelling in mobile internet speed, but the UAE also proved its prowess in fixed broadband speed, ranking second globally for June and claiming the first position among other Arab nations with a download speed of 239.2 Mbps.

Despite the UAE’s remarkable performance, Singapore stole the global spotlight with an average internet speed of 247.29 Mbps.

Ookla’s quarterly reports also highlighted Etisalat, a prominent telecom player in the UAE, as the frontrunner in both mobile and fixed broadband speeds during the second quarter of 2023.

With median download speeds of 216.65 Mbps and 261.98 Mbps, respectively, Etisalat showcased its commitment to providing high-speed internet services to its customers.

Furthermore, Etisalat stood out with the fastest median 5G download speed, an impressive 680.88 Mbps, and the lowest median mobile multi-server latency, at just 35ms.

