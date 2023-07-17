UN Security Council holds first discussion on AI risks

The United Nations Security Council is set to address the topic of artificial intelligence (AI) in its first formal discussion this week. Led by Britain, the council aims to initiate an international dialogue on the impact of AI on global peace and security.

Governments worldwide are recognizing the need to address the potential dangers posed by emerging AI technology, which has the power to reshape the global economy and alter the landscape of international security.

With the rotating presidency of the UN Security Council for this month, Britain is actively seeking a leadership role in AI regulation. British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly will chair the discussion on Tuesday.

The proposal for an international AI watchdog body, similar to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), has gained support from UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and prominent AI executives.

Also Read Artist uses artificial intelligence to picture astronauts as brides Images were created by artist Jayesh Sachdev for his design firm, Quirk...