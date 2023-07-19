The 2024 Hyundai Santa Fe is making waves with its bold and controversial design. The SUV’s rear, featuring a gigantic tailgate and low-mounted taillights, has sparked much discussion among automotive enthusiasts.

The profile of the vehicle, reminiscent of the Defender 130, along with its H-themed lights, further adds to its eye-catching appeal.

Recently, an Instagram user by the name of shorts_car spotted a prototype of the fifth-generation Santa Fe in an underground parking lot.

Judging from the simple exhaust tip and different two-tone wheels, it appears to be a lesser version of the boxy SUV showcased in the official gallery. The absence of the “Santa Fe” lettering on the rear confirms its prototype status.

The new Santa Fe gives the impression of being larger, possibly due to its upright styling. Although Hyundai has not released specific details, it did mention that the wheelbase has been extended.

The spacious silhouette suggests ample room for third-row passengers, as indicated by the generous size of the quarter glass. While the presence of a rear wiper remains uncertain, it could be hidden beneath the roof spoiler or omitted altogether, similar to the Ioniq 5.

Feedback on the new Santa Fe has been mixed, with some praising its overall design and others expressing concern about the rear styling. This isn’t the first time Hyundai has introduced a controversial design, as the Staria minivan also sparked polarizing opinions upon its debut.

Looking ahead, Hyundai has plans to bring the Seven Concept, a wild and futuristic electric SUV, into production next year.

Hyundai has scheduled a full reveal of the new Santa Fe for August, where all the specifications and details will be unveiled. Car enthusiasts and critics alike are eagerly anticipating the official introduction of this daring SUV.