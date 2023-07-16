US Startup Develops Hypersonic Engine for LA to Tokyo in an Hour

Concorde’s retirement marked the end of supersonic travel era due to operational challenges and high costs.

Boom Supersonic’s Overture jet has received over 100 orders, aiming to revive supersonic travel.

Stargazer is projected to cover approximately 5,000 miles in just one hour.

Supersonic travel, last witnessed with the iconic Concorde from 1973 to 2003, remains unmatched in speed and efficiency. Despite its impressive capabilities, the Concorde’s operational challenges and high costs led to its retirement after three decades. While no aircraft manufacturer has yet replicated its success, some companies are aiming to do so.

Leading the way is Boom Supersonic, an aircraft manufacturer based in Denver. Their Overture jet, faster than the speed of sound, has garnered over 100 orders from major airlines such as United, Japan Airlines, and American Airlines. Meanwhile, other ambitious engineering firms like Destinus in Europe, Hermeus in Georgia, and Venus Aerospace in Texas are also pursuing the development of hypersonic planes capable of even greater speeds.

Founded in 2020, Venus Aerospace has ambitious goals for revolutionizing air travel with their Mach-9 capable jet called “Stargazer.” CEO Sassie Duggleby and Chief Technology Officer Andrew Duggleby of Venus Aerospace were interviewed by Insider during the Paris Airshow in June, where they discussed their innovative aircraft and future plans.

Venus Aerospace is currently working on the development of a jet, named “Stargazer,” with the ambitious goal of achieving speeds of Mach 9, which is approximately 6,900 miles per hour or nine times the speed of sound. The company projects that considering various factors, their jet would be capable of covering approximately 5,000 miles in just one hour.

To provide a comparison, the legendary Concorde operated at Mach 2, while Boom Supersonic’s Overture is being designed for Mach 1.7. Similarly, Hermeus and Destinus are working on hypersonic planes intended to achieve speeds of Mach 5.

According to Venus Aerospace CEO Sassie Duggleby, their jet, Stargazer, will utilize conventional jet engines for takeoff. However, once the aircraft is away from urban areas, it will transition to rocket engines. This propulsion system will enable Stargazer to climb up to an altitude of 170,000 feet and attain hypersonic speeds.