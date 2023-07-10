Vivo Drone Camera Phone Price in Pakistan July 2023

Vivo v23e Price in Pakistan July 2023
Vivo v23e price in Pakistan and specifications. The smartphone is powered by...
Vivo Drone Camera Phone is currently available in the market, the smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset and a G58 MC3 GPU.
The smartphone has a 6.9-inch SUPER AMOLED capacitive touchscreen which features a resolution of 1440 x 3100 pixels.
The Vivo Drone Camera Phone features 12GB Ram and 128/256 GB built-in storage capacity.
The smartphone battery has a capacity of 6900 mAh.
Vivo Drone Camera Phone price in Pakistan is in between Rs. 198,600 – 212,500/-
DESIGN
|DIMENSIONS
|147.3 x 71.3 x 7.6 mm
|WEIGHT
|228 GRAM
|PROTECTION
|GRILLA GLASS 7
NETWORK
|DUAL SIM
DUAL SIM
|2G NETWORK
|GSM
|3G NETWORK
|HSDPA
|4G NETWORK
|LTE
|5G NETWORK
|5G
DISPLAY
|DISPLAY TYPE
|SUPER AMOLED
|SIZE
|6.9”
|RESOLUTION
|1440 x 3100 pixels
|PIXEL DENSITY
|410 PPI
|TOUCH SCREEN
|YES
|DISPLAY PROTECTION
|GORILLA GLASS7
MEDIA
|LOUDSPEAKER
|YES
|HANDSFREE
|YES
CAMERA
|PRIMARY
|200MP drone camera+16MP+5MP+32MP
|CAMERA FEATURES
|LED
|SELFIE CAMERA
|64MP
|SELFIE CAMERA FEATURES
|HDR
SOFTWARE
|OPERATING SYSTEM
|ANDROID 12
HARDWARE
|CHIPSET
|Qualconm Snapdragon 888
|GPU
|G58 MC3
|RAM (MEMORY)
|12 GB
|INTERNAL STORAGE
|128/256 GB
|SENSORS
|Fingerprint /accelerometer/ gyro/proximity
CONNECTIVITY
|BLUETOOTH
|YES v52
|WI-FI
|YES
|USB
|YES
BATTERY
|BATTERY TYPE
|Li-Ion (Lithium Ion)
|CAPACITY
|6900MAh
|PLACEMENT
|LI-PO
Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”
