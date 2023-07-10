Advertisement
Vivo Drone Camera Phone Price in Pakistan July 2023

Vivo Drone Camera Phone Price in Pakistan July 2023

Vivo Drone Camera Phone Price in Pakistan July 2023

Vivo Drone Camera Phone Price in Pakistan July 2023

  • Vivo Drone Camera Phone price in Pakistan and specifications.
  • The smartphone battery has a capacity of 6900 mAh.
  • The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset.
Vivo Drone Camera Phone is currently available in the market, the smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset and a G58 MC3 GPU.

The smartphone has a 6.9-inch SUPER AMOLED capacitive touchscreen which features a resolution of 1440 x 3100 pixels.

The Vivo Drone Camera Phone features 12GB Ram and 128/256 GB built-in storage capacity.

The smartphone battery has a capacity of 6900 mAh.

Vivo Drone Camera Phone Price In Pakistan

Vivo Drone Camera Phone price in Pakistan is in between Rs. 198,600 – 212,500/-

Vivo Drone Camera Phone Specification

DESIGN

  DIMENSIONS 147.3 x 71.3 x 7.6 mm
  WEIGHT 228 GRAM
  PROTECTION GRILLA GLASS 7
NETWORK

  DUAL SIM DUAL SIM
  2G NETWORK GSM
  3G NETWORK HSDPA
  4G NETWORK LTE
  5G NETWORK 5G

 

DISPLAY

  DISPLAY TYPE SUPER AMOLED
  SIZE 6.9”
  RESOLUTION 1440 x 3100 pixels
  PIXEL DENSITY 410 PPI
  TOUCH SCREEN YES
  DISPLAY PROTECTION GORILLA GLASS7

 

MEDIA

  LOUDSPEAKER YES
  HANDSFREE YES

 

CAMERA

  PRIMARY 200MP drone camera+16MP+5MP+32MP
  CAMERA FEATURES LED
  SELFIE CAMERA 64MP
  SELFIE CAMERA FEATURES HDR

 

SOFTWARE

  OPERATING SYSTEM ANDROID 12
HARDWARE

  CHIPSET Qualconm Snapdragon  888
  GPU G58 MC3
  RAM (MEMORY) 12 GB
  INTERNAL STORAGE 128/256 GB
  SENSORS Fingerprint /accelerometer/ gyro/proximity

 

CONNECTIVITY

  BLUETOOTH YES v52
  WI-FI YES
  USB YES

BATTERY

  BATTERY TYPE Li-Ion (Lithium Ion)
  CAPACITY 6900MAh
  PLACEMENT LI-PO

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

