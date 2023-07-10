Vivo Drone Camera Phone Price in Pakistan July 2023

Vivo Drone Camera Phone price in Pakistan and specifications.

The smartphone battery has a capacity of 6900 mAh.

The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset.

Vivo Drone Camera Phone is currently available in the market, the smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset and a G58 MC3 GPU.

The smartphone has a 6.9-inch SUPER AMOLED capacitive touchscreen which features a resolution of 1440 x 3100 pixels.

The Vivo Drone Camera Phone features 12GB Ram and 128/256 GB built-in storage capacity.

Vivo Drone Camera Phone Price In Pakistan

Vivo Drone Camera Phone price in Pakistan is in between Rs. 198,600 – 212,500/-

Vivo Drone Camera Phone Specification

DESIGN

DIMENSIONS 147.3 x 71.3 x 7.6 mm WEIGHT 228 GRAM PROTECTION GRILLA GLASS 7

NETWORK

DUAL SIM DUAL SIM 2G NETWORK GSM 3G NETWORK HSDPA 4G NETWORK LTE 5G NETWORK 5G

DISPLAY

DISPLAY TYPE SUPER AMOLED SIZE 6.9” RESOLUTION 1440 x 3100 pixels PIXEL DENSITY 410 PPI TOUCH SCREEN YES DISPLAY PROTECTION GORILLA GLASS7

MEDIA

LOUDSPEAKER YES HANDSFREE YES

​CAMERA

PRIMARY 200MP drone camera+16MP+5MP+32MP CAMERA FEATURES LED SELFIE CAMERA 64MP SELFIE CAMERA FEATURES HDR

SOFTWARE

OPERATING SYSTEM ANDROID 12

HARDWARE

CHIPSET Qualconm Snapdragon 888 GPU G58 MC3 RAM (MEMORY) 12 GB INTERNAL STORAGE 128/256 GB SENSORS Fingerprint /accelerometer/ gyro/proximity Advertisement

CONNECTIVITY

BLUETOOTH YES v52 WI-FI YES USB YES

​

BATTERY

BATTERY TYPE Li-Ion (Lithium Ion) CAPACITY 6900MAh PLACEMENT LI-PO

