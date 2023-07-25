Vivo S1 price in Pakistan July 2023

TikTok may launch an e-commerce app to sell Chinese goods in US
TikTok is considering launching an e-commerce app to sell Chinese goods in...
Vivo, a prominent player in the smartphone market, has recently introduced its latest offering, the Vivo S1, in Pakistan. Packed with a range of impressive features and an appealing design, the Vivo S1 is poised to capture the attention of smartphone enthusiasts in the country.
One of the standout features of the Vivo S1 is its sleek and elegant design. The phone boasts a stylish and modern look. The device is available in Diamond Black and Skyline Blue color options, offering consumers a choice between classic and trendy aesthetics.
The smartphone has a 6.38-inch Super AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels. The screen produces vibrant colors and sharp visuals, providing an immersive experience for gaming, multimedia consumption, and everyday tasks.
The Vivo S1 is powered by the MediaTek Helio P65 (12nm) chipset. This octa-core processor ensures smooth multitasking and efficient performance. Whether you are browsing the web, running apps, or playing games, the phone handles it all with ease.
The Vivo S1 comes equipped with a triple-camera setup on the rear, featuring a 16 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2 MP depth sensor. The camera system captures clear and detailed images with impressive color accuracy. On the front, there is a 32MP selfie camera housed in a tiny waterdrop notch, allowing users to take stunning selfies and make video calls.
The device features 6 GB of the fastest RAM and 64 GB of built-in storage, which is a decent amount of storage to store a good amount of data and useful files for later use. The Vivo S1 is equipped with a 4,500 mAh battery. This sizeable battery capacity ensures extended usage without the need for frequent charging.
In terms of connectivity, the Vivo S1 is equipped with all the standard features, including 4G LTE support, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and a USB Type-C port.
Vivo S1 price in Pakistan is Rs 36,999.
|Build
|OS
|Android 9.0 (Pie)
|UI
|Function OS 9
|Dimensions
|159.53 x 75.23 x 8.13
|Weight
|179 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Diamond Black, Cosmic Green, Skyline Blue
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.7 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|Mediatek MT6768 Helio P65 (12nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G52 MC2
|Display
|Technology
|Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.38 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 Pixels (~404 PPI)
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB)
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 16 MP, (wide), 1/2.8″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, depth sensor, LED Flash
|Features
|Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected])
|Front
|32 MP, f/2.0, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS
|USB
|microUSBv2.0
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (2CA) Cat7 300/50 Mbps)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
|– Fast battery charging
To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.
Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.