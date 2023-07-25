Vivo S1 price in Pakistan July 2023

The Vivo S1 has a 6.38-inch Super AMOLED FHD+ display.

Vivo, a prominent player in the smartphone market, has recently introduced its latest offering, the Vivo S1, in Pakistan. Packed with a range of impressive features and an appealing design, the Vivo S1 is poised to capture the attention of smartphone enthusiasts in the country.

One of the standout features of the Vivo S1 is its sleek and elegant design. The phone boasts a stylish and modern look. The device is available in Diamond Black and Skyline Blue color options, offering consumers a choice between classic and trendy aesthetics.

The smartphone has a 6.38-inch Super AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels. The screen produces vibrant colors and sharp visuals, providing an immersive experience for gaming, multimedia consumption, and everyday tasks.

The Vivo S1 is powered by the MediaTek Helio P65 (12nm) chipset. This octa-core processor ensures smooth multitasking and efficient performance. Whether you are browsing the web, running apps, or playing games, the phone handles it all with ease.

The Vivo S1 comes equipped with a triple-camera setup on the rear, featuring a 16 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2 MP depth sensor. The camera system captures clear and detailed images with impressive color accuracy. On the front, there is a 32MP selfie camera housed in a tiny waterdrop notch, allowing users to take stunning selfies and make video calls.

The device features 6 GB of the fastest RAM and 64 GB of built-in storage, which is a decent amount of storage to store a good amount of data and useful files for later use. The Vivo S1 is equipped with a 4,500 mAh battery. This sizeable battery capacity ensures extended usage without the need for frequent charging.

In terms of connectivity, the Vivo S1 is equipped with all the standard features, including 4G LTE support, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and a USB Type-C port.

Vivo S1 price in Pakistan

Vivo S1 price in Pakistan is Rs 36,999.

Vivo S1 price specifications

Build OS Android 9.0 (Pie) UI Function OS 9 Dimensions 159.53 x 75.23 x 8.13 Weight 179 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Diamond Black, Cosmic Green, Skyline Blue Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.7 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Mediatek MT6768 Helio P65 (12nm) GPU Mali-G52 MC2 Display Technology Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.38 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 Pixels (~404 PPI) Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB) Camera Main Triple Camera: 16 MP, (wide), 1/2.8″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, depth sensor, LED Flash Features Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]) Front 32 MP, f/2.0, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS USB microUSBv2.0 NFC Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (2CA) Cat7 300/50 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh – Fast battery charging

