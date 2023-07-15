Advertisement
Vivo S1 price in Pakistan July 2023

Articles
  • The Vivo S1 has a MediaTek Helio P65 (12nm) processor.
  • The smartphone has a 6.38-inch Super AMOLED display.
  • The device includes 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of built-in storage.
The Vivo S1 is a mid-range smartphone that is now available for purchase on the market at an affordable price range. The device is equipped with the MediaTek MT6768 Helio P65 (12nm) octa-core processor.

The Vivo S1 has a 6.38-inch Super AMOLED display with a FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels. An Always-on display feature is included in the phone’s display.

The device runs on the Android 9 operating system with the Funtouch 9 user interface. The gadget features 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of built-in storage.

The Vivo S1 has a triple camera setup on the rear of the phone with an LED flash. The primary camera of the phone is 13 megapixels, while the selfie camera is 32 megapixels. Both cameras perform well and capture good-quality pictures and videos.

The phone is available in three awesome colors: Diamond Black, Skyline Blue, and cosmic green. An under-display optical Fingerprint scanner adds an extra security layer to the device.

The smartphone is powered by a 4500 mAh non-removable battery, which gives a good battery backup on a single charge.

Vivo S1 price in Pakistan

Vivo S1 price in Pakistan is Rs. 35,999.

Vivo S1 specifications

BuildOSAndroid 9.0 (Pie)
UIFunction OS 9
Dimensions159.53 x 75.23 x 8.13
Weight179 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsDiamond Black, Cosmic Green, Skyline Blue
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.7 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediatek MT6768 Helio P65 (12nm)
GPUMali-G52 MC2
DisplayTechnologySuper AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.38 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2340 Pixels (~404 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 256GB)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 16 MP, (wide), 1/2.8″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, depth sensor, LED Flash
FeaturesPhase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected])
Front32 MP, f/2.0, HDR, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS
USBmicroUSBv2.0
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (2CA) Cat7 300/50 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
– Fast battery charging

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

