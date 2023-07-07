Advertisement
Vivo V21 Price In Pakistan & Specs

Vivo V21 Price In Pakistan & Specs
  • Vivo V21 price in Pakistan and specifications.
  • Phone includes 6.44-inch AMOLED touchscreen display.
  • Phone has 44-megapixel selfie camera, ensuring stunning self-portraits.
The Vivo V21 is a mid-range smartphone offered by the Chinese manufacturer, available in both 4G and 5G versions. The 4G variant runs on the MediaTek MT6853 Dimensity 800U chipset and a powerful 2.4GHz Octa-core processor, ensuring high-speed performance.

Equipped with a 6.44-inch AMOLED touchscreen display, the Vivo V21 boasts a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and a pixel density of 409ppi. The display also supports a smooth 90Hz refresh rate and is enhanced by the Mali-G57 MC3 GPU, delivering an excellent user experience.

In Pakistan, the Vivo V21 is priced at approximately PKR 59,999. It comes with a non-removable 4000 mAh Li-Po battery, which provides ample backup for the phone. Additionally, the phone supports 33W fast charging, allowing you to charge up to 63% of the battery in just 30 minutes.

The smartphone features a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 64-megapixel primary sensor with PDAF and OIS, an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. On the front, it boasts an impressive 44-megapixel selfie camera, ensuring stunning self-portraits. Both the rear and front cameras can record videos up to 4K resolution.

Vivo V21 Price In Pakistan:

Vivo V21 Price In Pakistan is around PKR 59,999.

Vivo V21 Features:

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
UIFuntouch OS 11.1
Dimensions159.7 x 73.9 x 7.3 mm
Weight176 g
SIMHybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
ColorsDusk Blue, Sunset Dazzle, Arctic White
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.4 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediaTek MT6853 Dimensity 800U 5G (7 nm)
GPUMali-G57 MC3
DisplayTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.44 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2404 Pixels (~409 PPI)
Extra Features90Hz, HDR10+, 500 nits (typ)
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 2.2
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.9, 26mm (wide), 1/1.72″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 16mm (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, AF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), dual-LED dual-tone flash
FeaturesOIS, Eye Autofocus, Night, Ultra-Wide Night, Ultra Stable Video, Super Macro, Bokeh Portrait, Multi-Style Portrait, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected]/60fps)
Front44 MP, f/2.0, (wide), AF, OIS, HDR, With Dual LED Flash, Video ([email protected] (no OIS), [email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G, LTE
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
AudioSpeaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front, plastic back, plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4000 mAh

