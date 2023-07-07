Vivo V21 Price In Pakistan & Specs

Vivo V21 price in Pakistan and specifications.

The Vivo V21 is a mid-range smartphone offered by the Chinese manufacturer, available in both 4G and 5G versions. The 4G variant runs on the MediaTek MT6853 Dimensity 800U chipset and a powerful 2.4GHz Octa-core processor, ensuring high-speed performance.

Equipped with a 6.44-inch AMOLED touchscreen display, the Vivo V21 boasts a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and a pixel density of 409ppi. The display also supports a smooth 90Hz refresh rate and is enhanced by the Mali-G57 MC3 GPU, delivering an excellent user experience.

In Pakistan, the Vivo V21 is priced at approximately PKR 59,999. It comes with a non-removable 4000 mAh Li-Po battery, which provides ample backup for the phone. Additionally, the phone supports 33W fast charging, allowing you to charge up to 63% of the battery in just 30 minutes.

The smartphone features a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 64-megapixel primary sensor with PDAF and OIS, an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. On the front, it boasts an impressive 44-megapixel selfie camera, ensuring stunning self-portraits. Both the rear and front cameras can record videos up to 4K resolution.