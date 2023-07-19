Vivo V23 Pro price in Pakistan July 2023

The Vivo V23 Pro has a 6.67-inch Super AMOLED FHD+ display.

The smartphone has a MediaTek Dimension 1200 processor.

The device includes 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage.

Vivo, a leading smartphone manufacturer, has consistently impressed consumers with its innovative and feature-packed devices. The Vivo V23 Pro is the latest addition to the company’s lineup, and it promises to elevate the mobile experience to new heights.

The Vivo V23 Pro boasts a stunning 6.67-inch Super AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2376 pixels. The screen’s vibrant colors and crisp visuals ensure an immersive viewing experience, making it ideal for multimedia consumption and gaming.

Powering the device is a robust octa-core processor, which ensures smooth and seamless performance even during demanding tasks. The chipset is complemented by an efficient GPU, guaranteeing a lag-free gaming experience.

The V23 Pro comes in multiple RAM and storage configurations, catering to various user needs. With options ranging from 6GB to 8GB of RAM and 128GB to 256GB of internal storage, users can choose the variant that best suits their requirements.

The smartphone runs on the latest Android 12 and Funtouch 12 operating systems, ensuring access to the latest features and regular security updates.

One of the key highlights of the Vivo V23 Pro is its exceptional camera setup. The device features a versatile quad-camera system, comprising a high-resolution primary sensor, 108 megapixels of ultra-wide lens, a macro lens, and a depth sensor. This setup allows users to capture stunning photos and videos in various scenarios.

The selfie camera on the phone is 50 megapixels. A powerful 4,500 mAh battery powers the smartphone with 44 W of fast charging support.

V23 Pro price in Pakistan

V23 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs 92,999.

V23 Pro specifications

Build OS Android 12 OS UI FuntouchOS 12 Dimensions 159.5 x 73.3 x 7.4 mm Weight 171 g SIM Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM) Colors Sunshine Gold, Stardust Black Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) 5G Band 5G SA/NSA Processor CPU Octa-core (1 x 3.0 GHz Cortex-A78 + 3 x 2.6 GHz Cortex-A78 + 4 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset MediaTek MT6893 Dimensity 1200 5G (6 nm) GPU Mali-G77 MC9 Display Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.6 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2376 Pixels (~395 PPI) Extra Features 90Hz, HDR10+ Memory Built-in 128/256GB Built-in, 8/12GB RAM, UFS 3.1 Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) Camera Main Triple Camera: 108 MP, f/1.9, 26mm (wide), 1/1.52″, PDAF + 8 MP , f/2.2, 16mm (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP , f/2.4, (macro), Dual LED Flash Features Phase detection, touch focus, Geo-tagging, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected], gyro-EIS) Front Dual 50 MP, f/2.0, (wide), AF + 8 MP, f/2.3, (ultrawide), Dual-LED dual-tone flash, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.2 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS, NavIC Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable Features Sensors Accelerometer , Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio 24-bit/192kHz audio, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Color changing back panel when exposed to sunlight, Glass front (Schott Xensation α), Glass back, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4300 mAh – Fast charging 44W, 1-63% in 30 min ( advertised )

