Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Vivo V23 Pro price in Pakistan July 2023

Vivo V23 Pro price in Pakistan July 2023

Articles
Advertisement
Vivo V23 Pro price in Pakistan July 2023

Vivo V23 Pro price in Pakistan July 2023

Advertisement
  • The Vivo V23 Pro has a 6.67-inch Super AMOLED FHD+ display.
  • The smartphone has a MediaTek Dimension 1200 processor.
  • The device includes 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage.
Advertisement

Vivo, a leading smartphone manufacturer, has consistently impressed consumers with its innovative and feature-packed devices. The Vivo V23 Pro is the latest addition to the company’s lineup, and it promises to elevate the mobile experience to new heights.

The Vivo V23 Pro boasts a stunning 6.67-inch Super AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2376 pixels. The screen’s vibrant colors and crisp visuals ensure an immersive viewing experience, making it ideal for multimedia consumption and gaming.

Powering the device is a robust octa-core processor, which ensures smooth and seamless performance even during demanding tasks. The chipset is complemented by an efficient GPU, guaranteeing a lag-free gaming experience.

The V23 Pro comes in multiple RAM and storage configurations, catering to various user needs. With options ranging from 6GB to 8GB of RAM and 128GB to 256GB of internal storage, users can choose the variant that best suits their requirements.

The smartphone runs on the latest Android 12 and Funtouch 12 operating systems, ensuring access to the latest features and regular security updates.

Also Read

OnePlus 12 to feature a huge battery, revealed in specs leak
OnePlus 12 to feature a huge battery, revealed in specs leak

The OnePlus 12 is rumored to launch in December, and recent leaks...

Advertisement

One of the key highlights of the Vivo V23 Pro is its exceptional camera setup. The device features a versatile quad-camera system, comprising a high-resolution primary sensor, 108 megapixels of ultra-wide lens, a macro lens, and a depth sensor. This setup allows users to capture stunning photos and videos in various scenarios.

The selfie camera on the phone is 50 megapixels. A powerful 4,500 mAh battery powers the smartphone with 44 W of fast charging support.

V23 Pro price in Pakistan

V23 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs 92,999.

V23 Pro specifications

BuildOSAndroid 12 OS
UIFuntouchOS 12
Dimensions159.5 x 73.3 x 7.4 mm
Weight171 g
SIMHybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
ColorsSunshine Gold, Stardust Black
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G Band5G SA/NSA
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (1 x 3.0 GHz Cortex-A78 + 3 x 2.6 GHz Cortex-A78 + 4 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediaTek MT6893 Dimensity 1200 5G (6 nm)
GPUMali-G77 MC9
DisplayTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.6 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2376 Pixels (~395 PPI)
Extra Features90Hz, HDR10+
MemoryBuilt-in128/256GB Built-in, 8/12GB RAM, UFS 3.1
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 108 MP, f/1.9, 26mm (wide), 1/1.52″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 16mm (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), Dual LED Flash
FeaturesPhase detection, touch focus, Geo-tagging, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected], gyro-EIS)
FrontDual 50 MP, f/2.0, (wide), AF + 8 MP, f/2.3, (ultrawide), Dual-LED dual-tone flash, HDR, Video ([email protected][email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.2 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS, NavIC
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio24-bit/192kHz audio, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraColor changing back panel when exposed to sunlight, Glass front (Schott Xensation α), Glass back, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4300 mAh
– Fast charging 44W, 1-63% in 30 min (advertised)

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story