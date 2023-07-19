Vivo V23 Pro price in Pakistan July 2023

OnePlus 12 to feature a huge battery, revealed in specs leak
Vivo, a leading smartphone manufacturer, has consistently impressed consumers with its innovative and feature-packed devices. The Vivo V23 Pro is the latest addition to the company’s lineup, and it promises to elevate the mobile experience to new heights.
The Vivo V23 Pro boasts a stunning 6.67-inch Super AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2376 pixels. The screen’s vibrant colors and crisp visuals ensure an immersive viewing experience, making it ideal for multimedia consumption and gaming.
Powering the device is a robust octa-core processor, which ensures smooth and seamless performance even during demanding tasks. The chipset is complemented by an efficient GPU, guaranteeing a lag-free gaming experience.
The V23 Pro comes in multiple RAM and storage configurations, catering to various user needs. With options ranging from 6GB to 8GB of RAM and 128GB to 256GB of internal storage, users can choose the variant that best suits their requirements.
The smartphone runs on the latest Android 12 and Funtouch 12 operating systems, ensuring access to the latest features and regular security updates.
One of the key highlights of the Vivo V23 Pro is its exceptional camera setup. The device features a versatile quad-camera system, comprising a high-resolution primary sensor, 108 megapixels of ultra-wide lens, a macro lens, and a depth sensor. This setup allows users to capture stunning photos and videos in various scenarios.
The selfie camera on the phone is 50 megapixels. A powerful 4,500 mAh battery powers the smartphone with 44 W of fast charging support.
V23 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs 92,999.
|Build
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|UI
|FuntouchOS 12
|Dimensions
|159.5 x 73.3 x 7.4 mm
|Weight
|171 g
|SIM
|Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Sunshine Gold, Stardust Black
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|5G Band
|5G SA/NSA
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (1 x 3.0 GHz Cortex-A78 + 3 x 2.6 GHz Cortex-A78 + 4 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|MediaTek MT6893 Dimensity 1200 5G (6 nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G77 MC9
|Display
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.6 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2376 Pixels (~395 PPI)
|Extra Features
|90Hz, HDR10+
|Memory
|Built-in
|128/256GB Built-in, 8/12GB RAM, UFS 3.1
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 108 MP, f/1.9, 26mm (wide), 1/1.52″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 16mm (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), Dual LED Flash
|Features
|Phase detection, touch focus, Geo-tagging, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected], gyro-EIS)
|Front
|Dual 50 MP, f/2.0, (wide), AF + 8 MP, f/2.3, (ultrawide), Dual-LED dual-tone flash, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.2 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS, NavIC
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|24-bit/192kHz audio, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Color changing back panel when exposed to sunlight, Glass front (Schott Xensation α), Glass back, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4300 mAh
|– Fast charging 44W, 1-63% in 30 min (advertised)
