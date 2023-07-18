Vivo V23e price in Pakistan July 2023

Vivo V27e price in Pakistan & detailed
The Vivo V23e is easily available for purchase on the market at a reasonable price.
The gadget is powered by a MediaTek Helio G96 (12 nm) chipset. The device has a 2.05 GHz octa-core processor, and the GPU is called the Mali-G57 MC2.
It has a 6.44-inch AMOLED capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels.
The smartphone includes 128 GB of built-in storage and 8 GB of RAM, which can be expanded via a microSD card.
The Vivo V23e features a triple-camera setup on the back.
It comes with a 4050 mAh battery capacity that supports fast charging at 44 W.
Vivo V23e price in Pakistan
Vivo V23e price in Pakistan is Rs. 64,999/-
Vivo V23e specifications
|Build
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|FuntouchOS 12
|Dimensions
|160.9 x 74.3 x 7.4 mm
|Weight
|172 g
|SIM
|Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Sunshine Coast, moonlight shadow
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.05 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|Mediatek Helio G96 (12 nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G57 MC2
|Display
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.44 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC (uses shared SIM slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 16mm (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), dual-LED dual-tone flash
|Features
|Phase detection, touch focus, Geo-tagging, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected]/60fps)
|Front
|50 MP, f/2.0, (wide), AF, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.2 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|24-bit/192kHz audio, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front, AG Glass back, plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4050 mAh
|– Fast Charging 44W, 69% in 30 min (advertised)
