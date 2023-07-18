Advertisement
Vivo V23e price in Pakistan July 2023

Vivo V23e

The Vivo V23e is easily available for purchase on the market at a reasonable price.

The gadget is powered by a MediaTek Helio G96 (12 nm) chipset. The device has a 2.05 GHz octa-core processor, and the GPU is called the Mali-G57 MC2.

It has a 6.44-inch AMOLED capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels.

The smartphone includes 128 GB of built-in storage and 8 GB of RAM, which can be expanded via a microSD card.

The Vivo V23e features a triple-camera setup on the back.

It comes with a 4050 mAh battery capacity that supports fast charging at 44 W.

Vivo V23e price in Pakistan

Vivo V23e price in Pakistan is Rs. 64,999/-

Vivo V23e specifications

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
UIFuntouchOS 12
Dimensions160.9 x 74.3 x 7.4 mm
Weight172 g
SIMHybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
ColorsSunshine Coast, moonlight shadow
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.05 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediatek Helio G96 (12 nm)
GPUMali-G57 MC2
DisplayTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.44 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC (uses shared SIM slot)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 16mm (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), dual-LED dual-tone flash
FeaturesPhase detection, touch focus, Geo-tagging, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected]/60fps)
Front50 MP, f/2.0, (wide), AF, HDR, Video ([email protected][email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.2 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio24-bit/192kHz audio, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front, AG Glass back, plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4050 mAh
– Fast Charging 44W, 69% in 30 min (advertised)
Disclaimer: "We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website."

