Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Vivo v24 Pro price in Pakistan and Specs – July 2023

Vivo v24 Pro price in Pakistan and Specs – July 2023

Articles
Advertisement
Vivo v24 Pro price in Pakistan and Specs – July 2023
Advertisement

Vivo v24 Pro is available in the market, the MediaTek MT6893 chipset performs challenging games and launches software quickly. Finally, the Mali-G77 MC9 is within reach. This GPU readily handles demanding graphics.

Advertisement

The Vivo V24 Pro boasts a generous 6.56-inch display with a resolution of 1080 x 2376 pixels. The phone’s rear camera setup comprises three lenses: a 64-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel secondary camera, and a 2-megapixel tertiary camera, complemented by an LED flash. For selfies and video calls, the phone offers two front-facing cameras with resolutions of 50 MP and 8 MP.

The back camera comes equipped with various features, including digital zoom, HDR, Auto Flash, and Panorama, enhancing the photography experience. Additionally, the Vivo V24 Pro supports dual standby and dual SIM functionality, making it easy to manage multiple phone numbers, and it is 5G compatible, providing fast and reliable connectivity.

Advertisement

The phone comes up with non-replaceable 4300 mAh battery. The Vivo V24 Pro features a 6.56-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2376 pixels.

Vivo v24 Pro price in Pakistan

Advertisement

Vivo V24 Pro price in Pakistan starting from around 119,999 PKR.

Vivo V24 Pro Specs

Price
Rs.119,999 (Expected)
$720 (Expected)
Build & Body
ColorsDusk Blue, Sunset Dazzle, Artic White
OSAndroid 12 OS and Funtouch OS 12
WeightN/A
SIMDual sim, Dual Stand by (Nano SIM)
DimensionsN/A
Network
2G,3G,4G,5G 5G SA/NSA, LTE 4G, HSDPA, GSM
Display
Size6.44 inches
TechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
Processor
CPUOcta Core
Chip-setMediaTek Dimensity 8000
Memory
RAM + Storage256 GB Built-in, 12 GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
Camera
Back CameraTriple Camera: 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP with LED Flash
FeaturesPhase detection, Geo-tagging, Touch Focus, HDR,  Panorama
Selfie CameraDual Camera: 50 MP + 8 MP
Misc. Features
SensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audiov24-bit/192kHz audio, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front, AG Glass back, plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
Connection Type
WLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
NFCYes
Battery
Power4000 mAh with fast Charging
Advertisement
Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

Also Read

Vivo drone camera phone Price in Pakistan & Specs – July 2023
Vivo drone camera phone Price in Pakistan & Specs – July 2023

The Vivo Drone Camera Phone a unique feature where the camera can be...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story