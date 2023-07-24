Advertisement
Vivo V25e price in Pakistan July 2023

Vivo V25e

The Vivo V25e is now available on the market with great features.

The gadget is powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 chipset and a 2.2 GHz octa-core processor.

The smartphone has a 6.44-inch AMOLED display with a 1080 x 2404 pixel resolution and a refresh rate of 90 Hz.

The phone runs the Funtouch operating system, which is based on Android 12.

It comes with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage, which can be expanded with a microSD card.

The V25e features a triple camera setup on the back.

The device’s battery capacity is 4500 mAh which supports fast charging at 44 W.

Vivo V25e price in Pakistan

Vivo V25e price in Pakistan is Rs. 109,999/-

Vivo V25e specifications

BuildOSAndroid 12 OS
UIFuntouch OS
Dimensions159.2 x 74.2 x 7.8 mm
Weight183 g
SIMHybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
ColorsSunrise Gold, Diamond Black
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediaTek Helio G99 (6nm)
GPUMali-G57 MC2
DisplayTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.44 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2404 Pixels (~409 PPI)
Extra Features90Hz, 1300 nits (peak)
MemoryBuilt-in256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM (+8GB of Extended RAM )
CardmicroSDXC (uses shared SIM slot)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, (wide),, PDAF, OIS + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesPhase detection, touch focus, Geo-tagging, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected])
Front32 MP, f/2.0, (wide), HDR, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.2 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS, NavIC
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Color changing back panel color, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front, Glass back, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
– Fast charging 44W, 58% in 30 min (advertised)
Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

