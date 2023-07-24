Vivo V25e price in Pakistan July 2023

The Vivo V25e is now available on the market with great features.

The gadget is powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 chipset and a 2.2 GHz octa-core processor.

The smartphone has a 6.44-inch AMOLED display with a 1080 x 2404 pixel resolution and a refresh rate of 90 Hz.

The phone runs the Funtouch operating system, which is based on Android 12.

It comes with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage, which can be expanded with a microSD card.

Advertisement

The V25e features a triple camera setup on the back.

The device’s battery capacity is 4500 mAh which supports fast charging at 44 W.

Also Read Vivo V27e price in Pakistan July 2023 Vivo is launching the V27e smartphone, which is available on the market...

Vivo V25e price in Pakistan

Vivo V25e price in Pakistan is Rs. 109,999/-

Vivo V25e specifications

Build OS Android 12 OS UI Funtouch OS Dimensions 159.2 x 74.2 x 7.8 mm Weight 183 g SIM Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM) Colors Sunrise Gold, Diamond Black Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset MediaTek Helio G99 (6nm) GPU Mali-G57 MC2 Display Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.44 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2404 Pixels (~409 PPI) Extra Features 90Hz, 1300 nits (peak) Memory Built-in 256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM (+8GB of Extended RAM ) Card microSDXC (uses shared SIM slot) Camera Main Triple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, (wide),, PDAF, OIS + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Phase detection, touch focus, Geo-tagging, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected]) Front 32 MP, f/2.0, (wide), HDR, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.2 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS, NavIC Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Color changing back panel color, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front, Glass back, Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh – Fast charging 44W, 58% in 30 min (advertised)

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/. Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news. Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”