Vivo V25e price in Pakistan & specifications
The Vivo V25e is now available on the market at a reasonable price. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 chipset and a 2.3 GHz octa-core processor. It comes with a 6.44-inch AMOLED display with a 1080 x 2404 pixel resolution and a refresh rate of 90 Hz.
It runs the Funtouch operating system, which is based on Android 12. The device includes 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage, which can be expanded with a microSD card. On the back, there are three cameras: a 64 MP primary sensor, a 2 MP macro lens, and a 2 MP depth lens. A 32 MP selfie camera is housed in a waterdrop-style notch on the front.
The Vivo V25e is powered by a 4500 mAh battery that supports fast charging at 44 W.
Vivo V25e price in Pakistan
Vivo V25e price in Pakistan is Rs. 109,999/-
Vivo V25e specifications
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|UI
|Funtouch OS
|Dimensions
|159.2 x 74.2 x 7.8 mm
|Weight
|183 g
|SIM
|Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Sunrise Gold, Diamond Black
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G99 (6nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G57 MC2
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.44 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2404 Pixels (~409 PPI)
|Extra Features
|90Hz, 1300 nits (peak)
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM (+8GB of Extended RAM )
|Card
|microSDXC (uses shared SIM slot)
|CAMERA
|Main
|Triple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, (wide),, PDAF, OIS + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Phase detection, touch focus, Geo-tagging, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|32 MP, f/2.0, (wide), HDR, Video ([email protected])
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.2 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS, NavIC
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Color changing back panel color, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front, Glass back, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
|– Fast charging 44W, 58% in 30 min (advertised)
