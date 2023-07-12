Vivo V25e price in Pakistan & specs


Vivo V25e

The Vivo V25e is now available on the market with great features. The device has a MediaTek Helio G99 chipset and a 2.3 GHz octa-core processor.

It comes with a 6.44-inch AMOLED display with a 1080 x 2404 pixel resolution and a refresh rate of 90 Hz.

It runs the Funtouch operating system, which is based on Android 12.

The Vivo V25e includes 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage, which can be expanded with a microSD card.

On the back, there are three cameras: a 64 MP primary sensor, a 2 MP macro lens, and a 2 MP depth lens. A 32 MP selfie camera is housed in a waterdrop-style notch on the front.

The Vivo V25e is powered by a 4500 mAh battery that supports fast charging at 44 W.

Vivo V25e price in Pakistan

Vivo V25e price in Pakistan is Rs. 109,999/-

Vivo V25e specifications

BUILDOSAndroid 12 OS
UIFuntouch OS
Dimensions159.2 x 74.2 x 7.8 mm
Weight183 g
SIMHybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
ColorsSunrise Gold, Diamond Black
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediaTek Helio G99 (6nm)
GPUMali-G57 MC2
DISPLAYTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.44 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2404 Pixels (~409 PPI)
Extra Features90Hz, 1300 nits (peak)
MEMORYBuilt-in256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM (+8GB of Extended RAM )
CardmicroSDXC (uses shared SIM slot)
CAMERAMainTriple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, (wide),, PDAF, OIS + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesPhase detection, touch focus, Geo-tagging, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected])
Front32 MP, f/2.0, (wide), HDR, Video ([email protected])
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.2 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS, NavIC
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Color changing back panel color, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front, Glass back, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
– Fast charging 44W, 58% in 30 min (advertised)
