Vivo V26 Pro price in Pakistan & specs
  • The Vivo V26 Pro is now available for sale.
  • The Vivo V26 Pro has 256 GB of built-in storage.
  • The Vivo V26 Pro comes with 4800 mAh battery.
The Vivo V26 Pro is available in Pakistan with some great specifications. The phone is equipped with the powerful MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus chipset, which belongs to the high-end category.

In terms of memory and storage, the Vivo V26 Pro offers 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of built-in storage. As for the camera setup, there are two cameras located on the back of the phone.

The primary camera of the Vivo V26 Pro boasts a resolution of 64 MP, while the front-facing selfie camera has a resolution of 32 MP.

The smartphone features a 6.7-inch Full HD display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. To keep the device running, it is equipped with a 4800 mAh battery.

Vivo V26 Pro price in Pakistan:

Vivo V26 Pro 5G price in Pakistan is around Rs 99,999 PKR.

Vivo V26 Pro Specs:

BrandVivo
ModelV26 Pro
Operating SystemAndroid v12
Sim SlotsDual SIM, GSM+GSM
Sim SizeSIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
Network5G supported by device (network not rolled-out in India), 4G (supports Indian bands), 3G, 2G
Fingerprint SensorYes
Rear Camera64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
Front Camera32 MP
Screen Size6.7 inches (17.02 cm)
Screen Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels
Aspect Ratio20:9
Bezelless DisplayYes, with punch-hole display
Pixel Density393 ppi
Display TypeAMOLED
Refresh Rate120 Hz
Touch ScreenYes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

 

ChipsetMediaTek Dimensity 9000
ProcessorOcta core (3.05 GHz, Single core, Cortex X2 + 2.85 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A710 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A510)
Architecture64 bit
GraphicsMali-G710 MP10
Ram12 GB
Camera SetupSingle
Resolution64 MP, Primary Camera, 8 MP, 2 MP
Auto FocusYes
FlashYes, LED Flash
Image Resolution9000 x 7000 Pixels
SettingsExposure compensation, ISO control
Shooting ModesContinuos Shooting, High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
Camera FeaturesDigital Zoom, Auto Flash, Face detection, Touch to focus
Video RecordingYes
Front Camera Resolution32 MP, Primary Camera
Capacity4800 mAh
TypeLi-Polymer
Quick ChargingYes, Fast, 100W
Usb TypecYes
ColoursBlack, Gold
VolteYes
Sim 14G Bands : TD-LTE 2300(band 40), FD-LTE 1800(band 3), 3G Bands : UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz, 2G Bands : GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz, GPRS : Available, EDGE : Available
Sim 24G Bands : TD-LTE 2300(band 40), FD-LTE 1800(band 3), 3G Bands : UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz, 2G Bands : GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz, GPRS : Available, EDGE : Available
Wifi802.11, b/g/n
Wifi FeaturesMobile Hotspot
Bluetoothv5.3
Gpswith A-GPS, Glonass
NfcYes
Usb ConnectivityMass storage device, USB charging
