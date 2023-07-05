Vivo V26 Pro price in Pakistan & specs

In terms of memory and storage, the Vivo V26 Pro offers 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of built-in storage. As for the camera setup, there are two cameras located on the back of the phone.

The primary camera of the Vivo V26 Pro boasts a resolution of 64 MP, while the front-facing selfie camera has a resolution of 32 MP.

The smartphone features a 6.7-inch Full HD display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. To keep the device running, it is equipped with a 4800 mAh battery.

Vivo V26 Pro price in Pakistan:

Vivo V26 Pro 5G price in Pakistan is around Rs 99,999 PKR.