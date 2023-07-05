Vivo V26 Pro price in Pakistan & specs

- The Vivo V26 Pro is now available for sale.
The Vivo V26 Pro is available in Pakistan with some great specifications. The phone is equipped with the powerful MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus chipset, which belongs to the high-end category.
In terms of memory and storage, the Vivo V26 Pro offers 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of built-in storage. As for the camera setup, there are two cameras located on the back of the phone.
The primary camera of the Vivo V26 Pro boasts a resolution of 64 MP, while the front-facing selfie camera has a resolution of 32 MP.
The smartphone features a 6.7-inch Full HD display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. To keep the device running, it is equipped with a 4800 mAh battery.
Vivo V26 Pro price in Pakistan:
Vivo V26 Pro 5G price in Pakistan is around Rs 99,999 PKR.
Vivo V26 Pro Specs:
|Brand
|Vivo
|Model
|V26 Pro
|Operating System
|Android v12
|Sim Slots
|Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
|Sim Size
|SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
|Network
|5G supported by device (network not rolled-out in India), 4G (supports Indian bands), 3G, 2G
|Fingerprint Sensor
|Yes
|Rear Camera
|64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
|Front Camera
|32 MP
|Screen Size
|6.7 inches (17.02 cm)
|Screen Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels
|Aspect Ratio
|20:9
|Bezelless Display
|Yes, with punch-hole display
|Pixel Density
|393 ppi
|Display Type
|AMOLED
|Refresh Rate
|120 Hz
|Touch Screen
|Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 9000
|Processor
|Octa core (3.05 GHz, Single core, Cortex X2 + 2.85 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A710 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A510)
|Architecture
|64 bit
|Graphics
|Mali-G710 MP10
|Ram
|12 GB
|Camera Setup
|Single
|Resolution
|64 MP, Primary Camera, 8 MP, 2 MP
|Auto Focus
|Yes
|Flash
|Yes, LED Flash
|Image Resolution
|9000 x 7000 Pixels
|Settings
|Exposure compensation, ISO control
|Shooting Modes
|Continuos Shooting, High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
|Camera Features
|Digital Zoom, Auto Flash, Face detection, Touch to focus
|Video Recording
|Yes
|Front Camera Resolution
|32 MP, Primary Camera
|Capacity
|4800 mAh
|Type
|Li-Polymer
|Quick Charging
|Yes, Fast, 100W
|Usb Typec
|Yes
|Colours
|Black, Gold
|Sim Size
|SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
|Network Support
|5G supported by device (network not rolled-out in India), 4G (supports Indian bands), 3G, 2G
|Volte
|Yes
|Sim 1
|4G Bands : TD-LTE 2300(band 40), FD-LTE 1800(band 3), 3G Bands : UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz, 2G Bands : GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz, GPRS : Available, EDGE : Available
|Sim 2
|4G Bands : TD-LTE 2300(band 40), FD-LTE 1800(band 3), 3G Bands : UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz, 2G Bands : GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz, GPRS : Available, EDGE : Available
|Wifi
|802.11, b/g/n
|Wifi Features
|Mobile Hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.3
|Gps
|with A-GPS, Glonass
|Nfc
|Yes
|Usb Connectivity
|Mass storage device, USB charging
