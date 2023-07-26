Vivo V27 Pro price in Dubai July 2023

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max price in Dubai July 2023
The Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max has an A16 Bionic chipset. The...
Vivo, the renowned smartphone manufacturer, has officially launched its latest masterpiece, the Vivo V27 Pro. Packed with cutting-edge features and an impressive design, the Vivo V27 Pro is set to make waves in the competitive smartphone market, offering Dubai’s tech enthusiasts an unparalleled user experience.
The Vivo V27 Pro boasts a captivating and sleek design that immediately grabs attention. Its slim profile and premium construction give it a stylish and modern appearance, ensuring it stands out in a crowd. The device sports a large 6.58-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, providing stunning visuals and vibrant colors that enhance the viewing experience for multimedia content, gaming, and more.
The smartphone is powered by an efficient MediaTek Dimensity 8200 (4nm) chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. This powerful combination ensures smooth multitasking, effortless app launches, and a seamless gaming experience.
The Vivo V27 Pro features a quad-camera system on the rear, comprising a powerful 64 MP main sensor, an 8 MP ultra-wide lens, a 5 MP macro lens, and a 2 MP depth sensor. This versatile array of lenses allows users to capture a wide range of scenes with exceptional clarity and detail. On the front, the device boasts an impressive dual-camera setup with a 44 MP primary sensor and an 8 MP ultra-wide lens. Selfies have never looked this good!
The Vivo V27 Pro is equipped with a substantial 4500mAh battery, providing ample power to keep you connected throughout the day with 44 W of fast charging support.
Vivo V27 Pro price in Dubai is AED 15,99.
|Build
|OS
|Android 13 OS
|UI
|Funtouch OS 13
|Dimensions
|164.1 x 74.8 x 7.4 mm
|Weight
|182 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Black, Mint
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|5G Band
|5G SA/NSA
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (1 x 3.1 GHz Cortex-A78 + 3 x 3.0 GHz Cortex-A78 + 4 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|Mediatek Dimensity 8200 (4 nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G610 MC6
|Display
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.78 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~388 PPI)
|Extra Features
|120Hz, HDR10+
|Memory
|Built-in
|128/256GB Built-in, 8/12GB RAM, UFS 3.1
|Card
|No
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.9, (wide), 1/1.56″, PDAF, OIS + 8 MP, f/2.2, 16mm, (ultrawide), 1/4″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), Ring-LED flash
|Features
|Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected])
|Front
|50 MP, f/2.5, (wide), AF, Dual LED Flash, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct
|Bluetooth
|v5.3 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS, NavIC
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, OTG
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, color spectrum, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front + Glass back, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4600 mAh
|– Fast charging 66W wired, 50% in 19 min (advertised)
To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.
Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.