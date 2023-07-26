Vivo V27 Pro price in Dubai July 2023

The Vivo V27 Pro has a 6.78-inch AMOLED FHD+ display.

The smartphone has a MediaTek Dimension 8200 chipset.

The device includes 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage.

Vivo, the renowned smartphone manufacturer, has officially launched its latest masterpiece, the Vivo V27 Pro. Packed with cutting-edge features and an impressive design, the Vivo V27 Pro is set to make waves in the competitive smartphone market, offering Dubai’s tech enthusiasts an unparalleled user experience.

The Vivo V27 Pro boasts a captivating and sleek design that immediately grabs attention. Its slim profile and premium construction give it a stylish and modern appearance, ensuring it stands out in a crowd. The device sports a large 6.58-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, providing stunning visuals and vibrant colors that enhance the viewing experience for multimedia content, gaming, and more.

The smartphone is powered by an efficient MediaTek Dimensity 8200 (4nm) chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. This powerful combination ensures smooth multitasking, effortless app launches, and a seamless gaming experience.

The Vivo V27 Pro features a quad-camera system on the rear, comprising a powerful 64 MP main sensor, an 8 MP ultra-wide lens, a 5 MP macro lens, and a 2 MP depth sensor. This versatile array of lenses allows users to capture a wide range of scenes with exceptional clarity and detail. On the front, the device boasts an impressive dual-camera setup with a 44 MP primary sensor and an 8 MP ultra-wide lens. Selfies have never looked this good!

The Vivo V27 Pro is equipped with a substantial 4500mAh battery, providing ample power to keep you connected throughout the day with 44 W of fast charging support.

Vivo V27 Pro price in Dubai

Vivo V27 Pro price in Dubai is AED 15,99.

Vivo V27 Pro specifications

Build OS Android 13 OS UI Funtouch OS 13 Dimensions 164.1 x 74.8 x 7.4 mm Weight 182 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Black, Mint Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) 5G Band 5G SA/NSA Processor CPU Octa-core (1 x 3.1 GHz Cortex-A78 + 3 x 3 .0 GHz Cortex-A78 + 4 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Mediatek Dimensity 8200 (4 nm) GPU Mali-G610 MC6 Display Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.78 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~388 PPI) Extra Features 120Hz, HDR10+ Memory Built-in 128/256GB Built-in, 8/12GB RAM, UFS 3.1 Card No Camera Main Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.9, (wide), 1/1.56″, PDAF, OIS + 8 MP, f/2.2, 16mm, (ultrawide), 1/4″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), Ring-LED flash Features Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]) Front 50 MP, f/2.5, (wide), AF, Dual LED Flash, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct Bluetooth v5.3 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS, NavIC USB USB Type-C 2.0, OTG NFC Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable Features Sensors Accelerometer, color spectrum, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front + Glass back, Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4600 mAh – Fast charging 66W wired, 50% in 19 min (advertised)

