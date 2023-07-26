Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Vivo V27 Pro price in Dubai July 2023

Vivo V27 Pro price in Dubai July 2023

Articles
Advertisement
Vivo V27 Pro price in Dubai July 2023

Vivo V27 Pro price in Dubai July 2023

Advertisement
  • The Vivo V27 Pro has a 6.78-inch AMOLED FHD+ display.
  • The smartphone has a MediaTek Dimension 8200 chipset.
  • The device includes 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage.
Advertisement

Vivo, the renowned smartphone manufacturer, has officially launched its latest masterpiece, the Vivo V27 Pro. Packed with cutting-edge features and an impressive design, the Vivo V27 Pro is set to make waves in the competitive smartphone market, offering Dubai’s tech enthusiasts an unparalleled user experience.

The Vivo V27 Pro boasts a captivating and sleek design that immediately grabs attention. Its slim profile and premium construction give it a stylish and modern appearance, ensuring it stands out in a crowd. The device sports a large 6.58-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, providing stunning visuals and vibrant colors that enhance the viewing experience for multimedia content, gaming, and more.

The smartphone is powered by an efficient MediaTek Dimensity 8200 (4nm) chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. This powerful combination ensures smooth multitasking, effortless app launches, and a seamless gaming experience.

The Vivo V27 Pro features a quad-camera system on the rear, comprising a powerful 64 MP main sensor, an 8 MP ultra-wide lens, a 5 MP macro lens, and a 2 MP depth sensor. This versatile array of lenses allows users to capture a wide range of scenes with exceptional clarity and detail. On the front, the device boasts an impressive dual-camera setup with a 44 MP primary sensor and an 8 MP ultra-wide lens. Selfies have never looked this good!

Also Read

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max price in Dubai July 2023
Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max price in Dubai July 2023

The Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max has an A16 Bionic chipset. The...

The Vivo V27 Pro is equipped with a substantial 4500mAh battery, providing ample power to keep you connected throughout the day with 44 W of fast charging support.

Advertisement

Vivo V27 Pro price in Dubai

Vivo V27 Pro price in Dubai is AED 15,99.

Vivo V27 Pro specifications

BuildOSAndroid 13 OS
UIFuntouch OS 13
Dimensions164.1 x 74.8 x 7.4 mm
Weight182 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsBlack, Mint
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G Band5G SA/NSA
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (1 x 3.1 GHz Cortex-A78 + 3 x 3.0 GHz Cortex-A78 + 4 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediatek Dimensity 8200 (4 nm)
GPUMali-G610 MC6
DisplayTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.78 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~388 PPI)
Extra Features120Hz, HDR10+
MemoryBuilt-in128/256GB Built-in, 8/12GB RAM, UFS 3.1
CardNo
CameraMainTriple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.9, (wide), 1/1.56″, PDAF, OIS + 8 MP, f/2.2, 16mm, (ultrawide), 1/4″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), Ring-LED flash
FeaturesPhase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected])
Front50 MP, f/2.5, (wide), AF, Dual LED Flash, HDR, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct
Bluetoothv5.3 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS, NavIC
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, OTG
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, color spectrum, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front + Glass back, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4600 mAh
– Fast charging 66W wired, 50% in 19 min (advertised)

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story