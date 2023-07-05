Vivo V27 Pro price in Pakistan & specs

Vivo V27 Pro price in Pakistan & specs

Articles
Advertisement
Vivo V27 Pro price in Pakistan & specs
Advertisement
  • Vivo V27 Pro has a 6.4 inches screen.
  • The phone is powered by a 4700 mAh battery.
  • The phone also has an Octa-Core CPU.
Advertisement
Advertisement

Vivo brings the new V27 Pro. This series follows the success of the V25 series, which was highly popular after its released.

According to a recent press release, the Vivo V27 Pro will hit the market within the next few months of 2023. This smartphone offers a wide range of features and characteristics.

One notable feature is its large 6.4-inch AMOLED capacitive touchscreen with a waterdrop notch design. The display boasts a resolution of 1080 x 2404 HD+ and utilizes a PowerVR B-Series GPU for enhanced visuals.

To ensure faster performance, the V27 Pro is equipped with an Octa-Core CPU and a MediaTek Dimensity 930 chipset. Users have the option of choosing between 8 or 12 GB of RAM, and the device provides ample storage with options of 128 or 256 GB.

The smartphone is powered by a 4700 mAh battery, offering a sufficient capacity to support its functionalities.

Advertisement

Vivo V27 Pro price in Pakistan:

Vivo V27 Pro price in Pakistan is expected Rs. 113,999

Vivo V27 Pro detailed specifications:

BuildOSAndroid 13 OS
UIFuntouch OS 13
Dimensions164.1 x 74.8 x 7.4 mm
Weight182 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsBlack, Mint
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G Band5G SA/NSA
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (1 x 3.1 GHz Cortex-A78 + 3 x 3.0 GHz Cortex-A78 + 4 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediatek Dimensity 8200 (4 nm)
GPUMali-G610 MC6
DisplayTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.78 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~388 PPI)
Extra Features120Hz, HDR10+
MemoryBuilt-in128/256GB Built-in, 8/12GB RAM, UFS 3.1
CardNo
CameraMainTriple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.9, (wide), 1/1.56″, PDAF, OIS + 8 MP, f/2.2, 16mm, (ultrawide), 1/4″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), Ring-LED flash
FeaturesPhase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected])
Front50 MP, f/2.5, (wide), AF, Dual LED Flash, HDR, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct
Bluetoothv5.3 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS, NavIC
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, OTG
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, color spectrum, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front + Glass back, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4600 mAh

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story