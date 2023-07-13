Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Vivo V27 Pro price in Pakistan & specs

Vivo V27 Pro price in Pakistan & specs

Articles
Advertisement
Vivo V27 Pro price in Pakistan & specs

Vivo V27 Pro

Advertisement

The Vivo V27 Pro will soon be available on the market with great features and specs.

The device is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 820 chipset and a 3.1 GHz octa-core processor. The phone’s GPU is called the Mali-G610 MC6.

The Vivo V27 Pro has a 6.78-inch AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, which features a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels.

The smartphone includes 8 or 12 GB of RAM and 128 or 256 GB of internal storage capacity.

The Vivo V27 Pro features a triple camera setup on the back.

Advertisement

The phone has a 4600 mAh battery capacity with fast charging support at 66 W.

Also Read

Vivo Y02 price in Pakistan & detailed
Vivo Y02 price in Pakistan & detailed

The Vivo Y02 is currently available on the market at an affordable...

Vivo V27 Pro price in Pakistan

Vivo V27 Pro price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 113,999/-

Vivo V27 Pro specifications

BuildOSAndroid 13 OS
UIFuntouch OS 13
Dimensions164.1 x 74.8 x 7.4 mm
Weight182 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsBlack, Mint
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G Band5G SA/NSA
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (1 x 3.1 GHz Cortex-A78 + 3 x 3.0 GHz Cortex-A78 + 4 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediatek Dimensity 8200 (4 nm)
GPUMali-G610 MC6
DisplayTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.78 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~388 PPI)
Extra Features120Hz, HDR10+
MemoryBuilt-in128/256GB Built-in, 8/12GB RAM, UFS 3.1
CardNo
CameraMainTriple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.9, (wide), 1/1.56″, PDAF, OIS + 8 MP, f/2.2, 16mm, (ultrawide), 1/4″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), Ring-LED flash
FeaturesPhase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected])
Front50 MP, f/2.5, (wide), AF, Dual LED Flash, HDR, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct
Bluetoothv5.3 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS, NavIC
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, OTG
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, color spectrum, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front + Glass back, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4600 mAh
– Fast charging 66W wired, 50% in 19 min (advertised)

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story