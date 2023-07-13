Vivo V27 Pro price in Pakistan & specs

The Vivo V27 Pro will soon be available on the market with great features and specs.

The device is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 820 chipset and a 3.1 GHz octa-core processor. The phone’s GPU is called the Mali-G610 MC6.

The Vivo V27 Pro has a 6.78-inch AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, which features a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels.

The smartphone includes 8 or 12 GB of RAM and 128 or 256 GB of internal storage capacity.

The Vivo V27 Pro features a triple camera setup on the back.

The phone has a 4600 mAh battery capacity with fast charging support at 66 W.

Vivo V27 Pro price in Pakistan

Vivo V27 Pro price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 113,999/-

Vivo V27 Pro specifications

Build OS Android 13 OS UI Funtouch OS 13 Dimensions 164.1 x 74.8 x 7.4 mm Weight 182 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Black, Mint Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) 5G Band 5G SA/NSA Processor CPU Octa-core (1 x 3.1 GHz Cortex-A78 + 3 x 3.0 GHz Cortex-A78 + 4 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Mediatek Dimensity 8200 (4 nm) GPU Mali-G610 MC6 Display Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.78 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~388 PPI) Extra Features 120Hz, HDR10+ Memory Built-in 128/256GB Built-in, 8/12GB RAM, UFS 3.1 Card No Camera Main Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.9, (wide), 1/1.56″, PDAF, OIS + 8 MP, f/2.2, 16mm, (ultrawide), 1/4″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), Ring-LED flash Features Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]) Front 50 MP, f/2.5, (wide), AF, Dual LED Flash, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct Bluetooth v5.3 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS, NavIC USB USB Type-C 2.0, OTG NFC Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable Features Sensors Accelerometer, color spectrum, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front + Glass back, Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4600 mAh – Fast charging 66W wired, 50% in 19 min (advertised)

