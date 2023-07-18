Advertisement
Vivo V27e price in Pakistan July 2023

  • The Vivo V27e has a 6.5-inch AMOLED 120 Hz display.
  • The smartphone has a MediaTek MT8781 Helio G99 processor.
  • The device includes 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage.
Vivo, a renowned smartphone brand, has recently launched its latest device, the Vivo V27e, in Pakistan. This mid-range smartphone boasts impressive specifications and features that are expected to attract tech enthusiasts.

The Vivo V27e has a 6.5-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, which gives a good multimedia experience.

Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the MediaTek MT8781 Helio G99 (6nm) octa-core processor that is capable of handling everyday tasks and multitasking with ease.

The device includes 8 GB of the fastest RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage. It is a good amount of storage to download and store a large amount of useful data and files.

The Vivo V27e has a triple camera setup on the rear of the phone with an LED flash. The primary camera of the phone is 64 megapixels, while the front-facing camera is 32 megapixels. Both cameras perform great and capture high-resolution pictures and videos.

The phone is available in three great colors: Glory Black, Lavender Purple, and Lively Green. A 4600 mAh, non-removable battery powers the smartphone with 66 W of fast charging support.

Vivo V27e price in Pakistan

Vivo V27e price in Pakistan is Rs. 119,999.

Vivo V27e specifications

BuildOSAndroid 13 OS
UIFuntouch OS 13
Dimensions162.5 x 75.8 x 7.7 mm
Weight185 g
SIMHybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
ColorsGlory Black, Lavender Purple, Lively Green
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediatek MT8781 Helio G99 (6nm)
GPUMali-G57 MC2
DisplayTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.62 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~398 PPI)
Extra Features120Hz
MemoryBuilt-in256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC
CameraMainTriple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF, OIS + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)
FeaturesPhase detection, touch focus, Geo-tagging, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected]/60fps, [email protected], gyro-EIS)
Front32 MP, f/2.5, (wide), HDR, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct
Bluetoothv5.2 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS, NavIC
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, OTG
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraNFC, eSE, IP54, dust + water resistant, Glass front, plastic frame, plastic back, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4600 mAh
– Fast charging 66W wired, 1-50% in 19 min (advertised)

 

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

