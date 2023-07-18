Vivo V27e price in Pakistan July 2023

Oppo K11’s launch date is unveiled
Oppo will release the standard version of the K11 phone on July...
Vivo, a renowned smartphone brand, has recently launched its latest device, the Vivo V27e, in Pakistan. This mid-range smartphone boasts impressive specifications and features that are expected to attract tech enthusiasts.
The Vivo V27e has a 6.5-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, which gives a good multimedia experience.
Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the MediaTek MT8781 Helio G99 (6nm) octa-core processor that is capable of handling everyday tasks and multitasking with ease.
The device includes 8 GB of the fastest RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage. It is a good amount of storage to download and store a large amount of useful data and files.
The Vivo V27e has a triple camera setup on the rear of the phone with an LED flash. The primary camera of the phone is 64 megapixels, while the front-facing camera is 32 megapixels. Both cameras perform great and capture high-resolution pictures and videos.
The phone is available in three great colors: Glory Black, Lavender Purple, and Lively Green. A 4600 mAh, non-removable battery powers the smartphone with 66 W of fast charging support.
Vivo V27e price in Pakistan is Rs. 119,999.
|Build
|OS
|Android 13 OS
|UI
|Funtouch OS 13
|Dimensions
|162.5 x 75.8 x 7.7 mm
|Weight
|185 g
|SIM
|Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Glory Black, Lavender Purple, Lively Green
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|Mediatek MT8781 Helio G99 (6nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G57 MC2
|Display
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.62 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~398 PPI)
|Extra Features
|120Hz
|Memory
|Built-in
|256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF, OIS + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)
|Features
|Phase detection, touch focus, Geo-tagging, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected]/60fps, [email protected], gyro-EIS)
|Front
|32 MP, f/2.5, (wide), HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct
|Bluetooth
|v5.2 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS, NavIC
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, OTG
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|NFC, eSE, IP54, dust + water resistant, Glass front, plastic frame, plastic back, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4600 mAh
|– Fast charging 66W wired, 1-50% in 19 min (advertised)
Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.