Vivo V27e price in Pakistan July 2023

Vivo, the renowned smartphone brand, has once again captured the spotlight with the launch of its latest offering, the Vivo V27e, in Pakistan. This new budget-friendly model has impressive features, making it an attractive choice for users.

The Vivo V27e boasts a stylish and modern design with a sleek and slim profile that fits comfortably in the hand. The Vivo V27e is available in multiple color options, allowing users to choose the variant that best suits their style.

The device features a 6.44-inch AMOLED display with 120 Hz of refresh rate and a FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, delivering vivid colors and sharp visuals. The immersive display ensures an enjoyable experience while watching videos, playing games, or browsing content on the device.

The device is powered by the MediaTek Helio G99 (6nm) octa-core chipset, a reliable and capable processor known for delivering smooth performance. The gadget includes 8 GB of the fastest RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage.

The Vivo V27e has a triple-camera setup, headlined by a 64MP primary sensor. Accompanying the primary camera is an 8 MP ultra-wide lens and a 2 MP depth sensor, allowing users to capture stunning photos with enhanced details and clarity. For selfie lovers, the Vivo V27e sports a 44MP front-facing camera housed in a subtle notch, ensuring excellent selfie quality.

The device runs on Funtouch OS 11.1, based on Android 11. The user interface offers a clean and intuitive experience, with several customization options to enhance user convenience. A 4600 mAh, non-removable battery powers the smartphone, which supports 66 W of rapid charging.

In terms of connectivity, the Vivo V27e supports 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and more, ensuring seamless connectivity with the world around it.

Vivo V27e price in Pakistan

Vivo V27e price in Pakistan is Rs 119,999.

Vivo V27e specifications

Build OS Android 13 OS UI Funtouch OS 13 Dimensions 162.5 x 75.8 x 7.7 mm Weight 185 g SIM Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM) Colors Glory Black, Lavender Purple, Lively Green Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Mediatek MT8781 Helio G99 (6nm) GPU Mali-G57 MC2 Display Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.62 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~398 PPI) Extra Features 120Hz Memory Built-in 256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card microSDXC Camera Main Triple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF, OIS + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) Features Phase detection, touch focus, Geo-tagging, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected]/60fps, [email protected], gyro-EIS) Front 32 MP, f/2.5, (wide), HDR, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct Bluetooth v5.2 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS, NavIC Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, OTG NFC Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra NFC, eSE, IP54, dust + water resistant, Glass front, plastic frame, plastic back, Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4600 mAh – Fast charging 66W wired, 1-50% in 19 min (advertised)

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”