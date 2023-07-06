Vivo v27e Price in Pakistan July 2023

Vivo, a well-known smartphone brand, has introduced its latest creation, the Vivo V27e, which aims to bring a revolution to the smartphone market. By combining power, style, and advanced features, the Vivo V27e is poised to attract smartphone enthusiasts in Pakistan.

Featuring a large and vibrant 6.67-inch display, the Vivo V27e offers an immersive visual experience for users. With a generous 256GB storage capacity and a substantial 12GB of RAM, users can seamlessly multitask without worrying about storage limitations. The ample RAM ensures smooth performance, enabling effortless app switching and improved productivity.

Advertisement

One of the notable highlights of the Vivo V27e is its powerful 4600 mAh battery, which provides extended usage time. Users can stay connected throughout the day without constantly needing to find a power source. The V27e offers uninterrupted usage, ensuring users can fully enjoy their smartphone experience.

The Vivo V27e excels in its primary 64 MP camera, which captures high-resolution images with exceptional detail and clarity. It preserves precious moments with unmatched quality. Additionally, the 32MP front camera guarantees crystal-clear selfies, ideal for sharing on social media and video calls.

With its outstanding display, powerful performance, long-lasting battery, and impressive camera capabilities, the Vivo V27e is set to make a significant impact in the smartphone industry of Pakistan. It has the potential to be a game-changer in terms of what it offers to consumers.

This smartphone offers excellent value for money considering its high-end features and specifications. It appeals to smartphone enthusiasts who desire a powerful and stylish device without having to spend a fortune.

Vivo v27e Price in Pakistan

Vivo v27e Price in Pakistan is Rs. 119,999/-

Advertisement

Vivo v27e Specifications

Build OS Android 13 OS UI Funtouch OS 13 Dimensions 162.5 x 75.8 x 7. 7 mm Weight 185 g SIM Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM) Colors Glory Black, Lavender Purple, Lively Green Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Mediatek MT8781 Helio G99 (6nm) GPU Mali-G57 MC2 Display Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.62 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~398 PPI) Extra Features 120Hz Memory Built-in 256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card microSDXC Camera Main Triple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF, OIS + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) Features Phase detection, touch focus, Geo-tagging, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected]/60fps, [email protected], gyro-EIS) Front 32 MP, f/2.5, (wide), HDR, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct Bluetooth v5.2 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS, NavIC Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, OTG NFC Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer , Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra NFC, eSE, IP54, dust + water resistant, Glass front, plastic frame, plastic back, Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4600 mAh