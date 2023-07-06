Vivo v27e Price in Pakistan July 2023

Vivo V29 Pro price in Pakistan & special features
Vivo, a well-known smartphone brand, has introduced its latest creation, the Vivo V27e, which aims to bring a revolution to the smartphone market. By combining power, style, and advanced features, the Vivo V27e is poised to attract smartphone enthusiasts in Pakistan.
Featuring a large and vibrant 6.67-inch display, the Vivo V27e offers an immersive visual experience for users. With a generous 256GB storage capacity and a substantial 12GB of RAM, users can seamlessly multitask without worrying about storage limitations. The ample RAM ensures smooth performance, enabling effortless app switching and improved productivity.
One of the notable highlights of the Vivo V27e is its powerful 4600 mAh battery, which provides extended usage time. Users can stay connected throughout the day without constantly needing to find a power source. The V27e offers uninterrupted usage, ensuring users can fully enjoy their smartphone experience.
The Vivo V27e excels in its primary 64 MP camera, which captures high-resolution images with exceptional detail and clarity. It preserves precious moments with unmatched quality. Additionally, the 32MP front camera guarantees crystal-clear selfies, ideal for sharing on social media and video calls.
With its outstanding display, powerful performance, long-lasting battery, and impressive camera capabilities, the Vivo V27e is set to make a significant impact in the smartphone industry of Pakistan. It has the potential to be a game-changer in terms of what it offers to consumers.
This smartphone offers excellent value for money considering its high-end features and specifications. It appeals to smartphone enthusiasts who desire a powerful and stylish device without having to spend a fortune.
Vivo v27e Price in Pakistan is Rs. 119,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 13 OS
|UI
|Funtouch OS 13
|Dimensions
|162.5 x 75.8 x 7.7 mm
|Weight
|185 g
|SIM
|Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Glory Black, Lavender Purple, Lively Green
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|Mediatek MT8781 Helio G99 (6nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G57 MC2
|Display
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.62 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~398 PPI)
|Extra Features
|120Hz
|Memory
|Built-in
|256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF, OIS + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)
|Features
|Phase detection, touch focus, Geo-tagging, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected]/60fps, [email protected], gyro-EIS)
|Front
|32 MP, f/2.5, (wide), HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct
|Bluetooth
|v5.2 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS, NavIC
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, OTG
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|NFC, eSE, IP54, dust + water resistant, Glass front, plastic frame, plastic back, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4600 mAh
