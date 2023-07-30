Advertisement
Vivo V27e price in Pakistan & Special Features

Vivo V27e price in Pakistan & Special Features

Articles
Vivo V27e price in Pakistan & Special Features

Vivo V27e price in Pakistan & Special Features

  • Vivo launches budget-friendly smartphone Vivo V27e in Pakistan.
  • Sleek and slim design, available in multiple color options.
  • 44MP front-facing camera for high-quality selfies.
Vivo, the renowned smartphone brand, has once again captured the spotlight with the launch of its latest offering, the Vivo V27e, in Pakistan. This new budget-friendly model has impressive features, making it an attractive choice for users.

The Vivo V27e boasts a stylish and modern design with a sleek and slim profile that fits comfortably in the hand. The Vivo V27e is available in multiple color options, allowing users to choose the variant that best suits their style.

The device features a 6.44-inch AMOLED display with 120 Hz of refresh rate and a FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, delivering vivid colors and sharp visuals. The immersive display ensures an enjoyable experience while watching videos, playing games, or browsing content on the device.

The device is powered by the MediaTek Helio G99 (6nm) octa-core chipset, a reliable and capable processor known for delivering smooth performance. The gadget includes 8 GB of the fastest RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage.

The Vivo V27e has a triple-camera setup, headlined by a 64MP primary sensor. Accompanying the primary camera is an 8 MP ultra-wide lens and a 2 MP depth sensor, allowing users to capture stunning photos with enhanced details and clarity. For selfie lovers, the Vivo V27e sports a 44MP front-facing camera housed in a subtle notch, ensuring excellent selfie quality.

The device runs on Funtouch OS 11.1, based on Android 11. The user interface offers a clean and intuitive experience, with several customization options to enhance user convenience. A 4600 mAh, non-removable battery powers the smartphone, which supports 66 W of rapid charging.

In terms of connectivity, the Vivo V27e supports 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and more, ensuring seamless connectivity with the world around it.

Vivo V27e price in Pakistan

Vivo V27e price in Pakistan is Rs 119,999.

Vivo V27e specifications

BUILDOSAndroid 13 OS
UIFuntouch OS 13
Dimensions162.5 x 75.8 x 7.7 mm
Weight185 g
SIMHybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
ColorsGlory Black, Lavender Purple, Lively Green
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediatek MT8781 Helio G99 (6nm)
GPUMali-G57 MC2
DISPLAYTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.62 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~398 PPI)
Extra Features120Hz
MEMORYBuilt-in256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC
CAMERAMainTriple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF, OIS + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)
FeaturesPhase detection, touch focus, Geo-tagging, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected]/60fps, [email protected], gyro-EIS)
Front32 MP, f/2.5, (wide), HDR, Video ([email protected])
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct
Bluetoothv5.2 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS, NavIC
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, OTG
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraNFC, eSE, IP54, dust + water resistant, Glass front, plastic frame, plastic back, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4600 mAh
– Fast charging 66W wired, 1-50% in 19 min (advertised)

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

