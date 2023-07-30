Vivo V27e price in Pakistan & Special Features

Oppo A57 price in Pakistan & Special Features
Oppo A57 features MediaTek Helio G35 chipset and 2.3 GHz octa-core processor....
Vivo, the renowned smartphone brand, has once again captured the spotlight with the launch of its latest offering, the Vivo V27e, in Pakistan. This new budget-friendly model has impressive features, making it an attractive choice for users.
The Vivo V27e boasts a stylish and modern design with a sleek and slim profile that fits comfortably in the hand. The Vivo V27e is available in multiple color options, allowing users to choose the variant that best suits their style.
The device features a 6.44-inch AMOLED display with 120 Hz of refresh rate and a FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, delivering vivid colors and sharp visuals. The immersive display ensures an enjoyable experience while watching videos, playing games, or browsing content on the device.
The device is powered by the MediaTek Helio G99 (6nm) octa-core chipset, a reliable and capable processor known for delivering smooth performance. The gadget includes 8 GB of the fastest RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage.
The Vivo V27e has a triple-camera setup, headlined by a 64MP primary sensor. Accompanying the primary camera is an 8 MP ultra-wide lens and a 2 MP depth sensor, allowing users to capture stunning photos with enhanced details and clarity. For selfie lovers, the Vivo V27e sports a 44MP front-facing camera housed in a subtle notch, ensuring excellent selfie quality.
The device runs on Funtouch OS 11.1, based on Android 11. The user interface offers a clean and intuitive experience, with several customization options to enhance user convenience. A 4600 mAh, non-removable battery powers the smartphone, which supports 66 W of rapid charging.
In terms of connectivity, the Vivo V27e supports 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and more, ensuring seamless connectivity with the world around it.
Vivo V27e price in Pakistan is Rs 119,999.
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 13 OS
|UI
|Funtouch OS 13
|Dimensions
|162.5 x 75.8 x 7.7 mm
|Weight
|185 g
|SIM
|Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Glory Black, Lavender Purple, Lively Green
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|Mediatek MT8781 Helio G99 (6nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G57 MC2
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.62 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~398 PPI)
|Extra Features
|120Hz
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC
|CAMERA
|Main
|Triple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF, OIS + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)
|Features
|Phase detection, touch focus, Geo-tagging, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected]/60fps, [email protected], gyro-EIS)
|Front
|32 MP, f/2.5, (wide), HDR, Video ([email protected])
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct
|Bluetooth
|v5.2 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS, NavIC
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, OTG
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|NFC, eSE, IP54, dust + water resistant, Glass front, plastic frame, plastic back, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4600 mAh
|– Fast charging 66W wired, 1-50% in 19 min (advertised)
To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.
Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.