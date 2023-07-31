Vivo V29 5G Pricing leaked ahead of global launch

Vivo is preparing to introduce the Vivo V29 series of smartphones in various markets, including the Czech Republic. The lineup is anticipated to comprise two models: the standard Vivo V29 and the more advanced V29 Pro, both of which will support 5G connectivity. Prior to the official launch, a recent report by Appuals has disclosed the complete specifications of the Vivo V29 5G, as well as its pricing details in the Czech Republic.

Vivo V29 5G Price & color options

The Vivo V29 5G is set to be released in Europe, offering two chic color choices, Black and Blue, at a price of CZK 11990, which is roughly equivalent to EUR 500.

Vivo V29 5G specs (leaked)

The Vivo V29 comes with a large and captivating 6.78-inch curved AMOLED display, offering a resolution of 2800 × 1260 pixels for an immersive visual experience. With a color depth of 1.07 billion colors and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, the screen ensures vibrant and fluid visuals.

For photography enthusiasts, the Vivo V29 boasts a versatile triple rear camera setup. It comprises a 50MP primary lens with optical image stabilization (OIS) to capture sharp and stable images, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens for stunning landscape shots, and a 2MP lens that enhances depth perception in portrait photography. On the front, there’s an impressive 50MP camera, ensuring high-quality selfies.

Under the hood, the phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor, ensuring snappy performance and efficient multitasking. Accompanied by 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and a generous 256GB of UFS 2.2 ROM, you’ll have plenty of space to store your apps, photos, and videos without any lag.

The Vivo V29 is equipped with a 4600mAh battery that utilizes 80W FlashCharge technology, ensuring swift charging times. It operates on the Android 13 OS, coupled with Funtouch OS 13, for a smooth user experience. To enhance security, the phone boasts an optical in-display fingerprint sensor. It supports dual SIM cards and offers connectivity features like Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, and NFC. Additionally, the Vivo V29 incorporates various sensors like an accelerometer, gyroscope, proximity sensor, and ambient light sensor. With its IP68 certification, the phone is resistant to dust and water, assuring durability.