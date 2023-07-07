Vivo V29 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications

The Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro is easily available on the market at an affordable price. It comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 (7 nm) chipset and a 2.96 GHz octa-core processor.

The Poco X3 Pro has a 6.67-inch IPS LCD display and an FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. The display is covered by Corning Gorilla Glass 6 and has a refresh rate of 120 Hz. The device includes 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage space.

The Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro features quad cameras on the back. The main camera of the phone is 64 MP, while the front camera is 20 MP. Both cameras can capture and record high-resolution pictures and videos.

The gadget is powered by a 5160 mAh non-removable battery with 33 W of fast charging support.

Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro price in Pakistan

The Poco X3 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 49,999/-

Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro specifications

BUILD OS Android 13 OS Dimensions N/A Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Various FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) 5G Band 5G SA/NSA PROCESSOR CPU 3.1 Ghz Octa Core Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 8000 5G Chipset GPU Mali-G610 MC6 DISPLAY Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.73 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~391 PPI) Extra Features 120Hz, HDR10+ MEMORY Built-in 256GB Built-in, 12GB RAM Card No CAMERA Main Triple Camera: 64 MP main sensor, LED Flash Features Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]) Front 50 MP, f/2.5, (wide), AF, Dual LED Flash, HDR, Video ([email protected]) CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct Bluetooth v5.3 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS, NavIC USB USB Type-C 2.0, OTG NFC Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, color spectrum, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front + Glass back, Document viewer, Photo/video editor BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh

