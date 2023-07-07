Vivo V29 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications

Advertisement
The Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro is easily available on the market at an affordable price. It comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 (7 nm) chipset and a 2.96 GHz octa-core processor.

The Poco X3 Pro has a 6.67-inch IPS LCD display and an FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. The display is covered by Corning Gorilla Glass 6 and has a refresh rate of 120 Hz. The device includes 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage space.

The Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro features quad cameras on the back. The main camera of the phone is 64 MP, while the front camera is 20 MP. Both cameras can capture and record high-resolution pictures and videos.

The gadget is powered by a 5160 mAh non-removable battery with 33 W of fast charging support.

Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro price in Pakistan

The Poco X3 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 49,999/-

Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro specifications

BUILDOSAndroid 13 OS
DimensionsN/A
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsVarious
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G Band5G SA/NSA
PROCESSORCPU3.1 Ghz Octa Core
ChipsetMediaTek Dimensity 8000 5G Chipset
GPUMali-G610 MC6
DISPLAYTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.73 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~391 PPI)
Extra Features120Hz, HDR10+
MEMORYBuilt-in256GB Built-in, 12GB RAM
CardNo
CAMERAMainTriple Camera: 64 MP main sensor, LED Flash
FeaturesPhase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected])
Front50 MP, f/2.5, (wide), AF, Dual LED Flash, HDR, Video ([email protected])
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct
Bluetoothv5.3 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS, NavIC
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, OTG
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, color spectrum, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front + Glass back, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
