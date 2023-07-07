Vivo V29 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications

Realme C33 price in Pakistan & specifications
The Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro is easily available on the market at an affordable price. It comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 (7 nm) chipset and a 2.96 GHz octa-core processor.
The Poco X3 Pro has a 6.67-inch IPS LCD display and an FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. The display is covered by Corning Gorilla Glass 6 and has a refresh rate of 120 Hz. The device includes 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage space.
The Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro features quad cameras on the back. The main camera of the phone is 64 MP, while the front camera is 20 MP. Both cameras can capture and record high-resolution pictures and videos.
The gadget is powered by a 5160 mAh non-removable battery with 33 W of fast charging support.
Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro price in Pakistan
The Poco X3 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 49,999/-
Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro specifications
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 13 OS
|Dimensions
|N/A
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Various
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|5G Band
|5G SA/NSA
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|3.1 Ghz Octa Core
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 8000 5G Chipset
|GPU
|Mali-G610 MC6
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.73 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~391 PPI)
|Extra Features
|120Hz, HDR10+
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|256GB Built-in, 12GB RAM
|Card
|No
|CAMERA
|Main
|Triple Camera: 64 MP main sensor, LED Flash
|Features
|Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected])
|Front
|50 MP, f/2.5, (wide), AF, Dual LED Flash, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct
|Bluetooth
|v5.3 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS, NavIC
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, OTG
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, color spectrum, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front + Glass back, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
