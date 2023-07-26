Vivo V29 to have a Snapdragon 778G+ SoC & fast charging battery

Vivo is releasing three new phones in the V29 series: the V29, V29 Pro, and V29e.

The V29 Pro will be powered by a Dimensity 8200 processor, while the V29 will use a Snapdragon 778G+.

The V29 is expected to feature a 120Hz AMOLED display and an impressive front-facing camera.

Surprisingly, there are not just two but three new Vivo V29 phones coming soon: the Vivo V29, V29 Pro, and V29e. These models will join the already-available V29 Lite, which was launched in June.

The trio of phones, namely the Vivo V29, V29 Pro, and V29e, have been spotted on the Google Play Support Devices List and the FCC, unveiling some of their specifications and details.

The standard version of the Vivo V29 is said to come with a 4,505mAh battery and feature 80W wired charging. Meanwhile, the V29 Pro, as revealed by vivo, will be equipped with a larger 5,000mAh battery supporting 66W charging, while its predecessors, the vivo V27 and V27 Pro, had 4,600mAh batteries with 66W charging capability.

As per the latest unofficial information, the Pro variant of the Vivo V29 will be powered by a Dimensity 8200 processor, whereas the standard model will use a Snapdragon 778G+. Both models are expected to come with 8GB of RAM and storage options of 128GB or 256GB. More detailed specifications will likely be revealed once the devices appear on the Google Play Console and various benchmarking platforms.

Considering the V27 series, it is anticipated that the Vivo V29 will feature sizable 120Hz AMOLED displays along with impressive front-facing cameras. Specific details about these features have not been disclosed yet.

As for the official announcement date of the V29 trio, Vivo has not made any official statement. However, the fact that the phones have gone through the FCC and Google processes indicates that the launch date is likely to be approaching soon.

