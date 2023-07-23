Vivo X100 global model rumored to have powerful specs

Vivo is expected to release the X100 smartphone series in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Leaked specs are for the international version of the X100 with model number V2308.

Different X100 models may have different SoCs, similar to last year’s X90 series.

Vivo’s X100 smartphone series was introduced in November last year, and it is anticipated that the company will maintain a similar fourth-quarter release schedule for the upcoming X100 models. Recently, specifications for the X100 have been leaked.

It’s essential to note that the information pertains to the international version of the X100, not the Chinese variant. The global X100, with model number V2308, is expected to have a MediaTek Dimensity 8 series chipset, while the Chinese version may feature a Dimensity 9300. Since there are three members in the X100 family, similar to last year’s X90 series, it is possible that different SoCs might be used for various devices within the lineup.

Regarding the X100, it is reported to include 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, an AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate, and a 5,000 mAh battery with 100W fast wired charging support. The global version of the X100 will be available in black, purple, and white colors.

