Vivo X100 Pro price in Pakistan & features

Vivo is preparing to release the X100 Pro smartphone soon. As a flagship device, it will boast state-of-the-art technology and features.

The Vivo X100 Pro has a Dimensity 9300 chipset and a 3.35 GHz octa-core processor. The phone’s GPU is called an Immortalis G715 MC11.

The device has a 6.8-inch OLED capacitive touchscreen with a resolution of 1260 x 2800 pixels and a high refresh rate of 120 Hz.

It comes with a triple camera system with a 50 MP main sensor and two secondary sensors of 12 MP and 64 MP. For selfies, it will have a powerful 32 MP front-facing camera.

The X100 Pro includes 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of built-in storage capacity.

The gadget is powered by a 5000 mAh battery with fast charging support at 100 W.

Vivo X100 Pro price in Pakistan

Vivo X100 Pro price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 224,999/-

Vivo X100 Pro specifications

BUILD OS Android 13 OS UI Funtouch OS Dimensions N/A Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Various FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) 5G Band 5G SA/NSA PROCESSOR CPU 3.35 Ghz Octa Core Chipset Dimensity 9300 GPU Immortalis-G715 MC11 DISPLAY Technology OLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.8 Inches Resolution 1260 x 2800 Pixels (~450 PPI) Extra Features 120Hz refresh rate MEMORY Built-in 512GB Built-in, 12GB RAM Card No CAMERA Main Triple Camera: 50 MP + 12 MP + 64 MP, dual-LED dual-tone flash Features Zeiss optics, Zeiss T* lens coating, Pixel Shift, dual-LED dual-tone flash, HDR, panorama, Video (8K, [email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60fps, gyro-EIS) Front 32 MP CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.3 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD GPS Yes + Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct USB USB Type-C 3.2, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Infrared Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, color spectrum, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio 32-bit/192kHz audio, Dual Speaker Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra IR balster, IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins), Document viewer, Photo/video editor BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 100W, wireless Reverse wired

