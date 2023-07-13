Vivo Y02 price in Pakistan & detailed

The Vivo Y02 is currently available on the market at an affordable price. The smartphone has a MediaTek Helio P22 chipset and an octa-core processor.

It comes with a 6.51-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen display with an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels.

The Vivo Y02 is run by the Funtouch OS 12 operating system, which is based on Android 12 Go Edition.

The phone includes 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage space.

The Vivo Y02 features an 8 MP rear camera with LED flash and a 5 MP front-facing camera, allowing users to capture stunning photos and selfies to preserve their precious memories.

The gadget is powered by a 5000 mAh battery with 10 W of fast charging support.

Vivo Y02 price in Pakistan

Vivo Y02 price in Pakistan is Rs. 44,999/-

Vivo Y02 specifications

BUILD OS Android 12 Go edition UI Funtouch OS 12 Dimensions 164 x 75.6 x 8.5 mm Weight 186 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Cosmic Grey, Orchid Blue FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) PROCESSOR CPU Octa Core Chipset MediaTek Helio P22 GPU PowerVR GE8320 DISPLAY Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.51 Inches Resolution 720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI) MEMORY Built-in 32GB Built-in, 3GB RAM, eMMC 5.1 Card microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB) CAMERA Main 8 MP, f/2.0, AF, LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 5 MP, f/2.2 CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS, QZSS Radio FM Radio USB microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front, plastic back, plastic frame, Document viewer, Photo/video editor BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Battery charging 10W wired, 5W reverse wired

