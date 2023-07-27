Vivo Y02t price in Pakistan & specification

Vivo Y02t is available on the market at an affordable price. The phone has impressive features and specs. The smartphone has a 6.51-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen with a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels.

The Vivo Y02t has one 13 MP camera at the back and a 5 MP camera at the front for selfies. Because it only has two camera sensors, we can assume that it is a budget phone.

The gadget is powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 chipset and a 2.3 GHz octa-core processor.

It comes with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage space. The phone’s battery size is 5000 mAh with 10 W fast charging support.

Vivo Y02t price in Pakistan

Vivo Y02t price in Pakistan is Rs 49,999/-

Vivo Y02t specifications

BUILD OS Android 13 OS UI Funtouch OS 13 Dimensions 163.99 x 75.63 x 8.49 mm Weight 186 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Cosmic Grey, Orchid Blue FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) PROCESSOR CPU 2.3 Ghz Octa Core Chipset MediaTek Helio P35 GPU PowerVR GE8320 DISPLAY Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.51 Inches Resolution 720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI) MEMORY Built-in 64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM (+4GB Extended RAM) Card microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB) CAMERA Main 13 MP, LED Flash Features Face Beauty, Photo, Time-Lapse, Video ([email protected]) Front 5 MP CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS, QZSS Radio FM Radio USB microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Proximity, Ambient light senso Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Document viewer, Photo/video editor BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Battery charging 10W

