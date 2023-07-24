Advertisement
Vivo Y02t price in Pakistan & specification

Vivo Y02t is available on the market at an affordable price. The phone has impressive features and specs. The smartphone has a 6.51-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen with a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels.

The Vivo Y02t has one 13 MP camera at the back and a 5 MP camera at the front for selfies. Because it only has two camera sensors, we can assume that it is a budget phone.

The gadget is powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 chipset and a 2.3 GHz octa-core processor.

It comes with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage space. The phone’s battery size is 5000 mAh with 10 W fast charging support.

Vivo Y02t price in Pakistan

Vivo Y02t price in Pakistan is Rs 49,999/-

Vivo Y02t specifications

BUILDOSAndroid 13 OS
UIFuntouch OS 13
Dimensions163.99 x 75.63 x 8.49 mm
Weight186 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsCosmic Grey, Orchid Blue
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
PROCESSORCPU2.3 Ghz Octa Core
ChipsetMediaTek Helio P35
GPUPowerVR GE8320
DISPLAYTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.51 Inches
Resolution720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI)
MEMORYBuilt-in64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM (+4GB Extended RAM)
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
CAMERAMain13 MP, LED Flash
FeaturesFace Beauty, Photo, Time-Lapse, Video ([email protected])
Front5 MP
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS, QZSS
RadioFM Radio
USBmicroUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Proximity, Ambient light senso
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraDocument viewer, Photo/video editor
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Battery charging 10W

