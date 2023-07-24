Vivo Y02t price in Pakistan & specification

Apple 15 pro max Price in Pakistan & Specs (Expected)
Vivo Y02t is available on the market at an affordable price. The phone has impressive features and specs. The smartphone has a 6.51-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen with a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels.
The Vivo Y02t has one 13 MP camera at the back and a 5 MP camera at the front for selfies. Because it only has two camera sensors, we can assume that it is a budget phone.
The gadget is powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 chipset and a 2.3 GHz octa-core processor.
It comes with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage space. The phone’s battery size is 5000 mAh with 10 W fast charging support.
Vivo Y02t price in Pakistan
Vivo Y02t price in Pakistan is Rs 49,999/-
Vivo Y02t specifications
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 13 OS
|UI
|Funtouch OS 13
|Dimensions
|163.99 x 75.63 x 8.49 mm
|Weight
|186 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Cosmic Grey, Orchid Blue
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|2.3 Ghz Octa Core
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio P35
|GPU
|PowerVR GE8320
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.51 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI)
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM (+4GB Extended RAM)
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
|CAMERA
|Main
|13 MP, LED Flash
|Features
|Face Beauty, Photo, Time-Lapse, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|5 MP
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS, QZSS
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Proximity, Ambient light senso
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Battery charging 10W
