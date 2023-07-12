Advertisement
Vivo Y11 price in Pakistan July 2023

Vivo Y11 price in Pakistan July 2023

Vivo YY11 price in Pakistan

  • The Vivo Y11 has a 6.35-inch IPS LCD, HD+ display.
  • The smartphone has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 processor.
  • The device includes 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of built-in storage.
The Vivo Y11 is a budget device that is now available for purchase on the market at an affordable price range. The device is powered by the Qualcomm SDM439 Snapdragon 439 (12 nm) octa-core processor.

The Vivo Y11 has a 6.35-inch IPS LCD display with an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels. The device runs on the Android 9.0 Pie  operating system with the Funtouch 9.1 user interface.

The smartphone features 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of built-in storage, which can be upgraded with a microSD card.

The Vivo Y11 has a dual camera setup on the rear of the phone with an LED flash. The primary camera of the phone is 13 megapixels, while the front-facing camera of the phone is 8 megapixels. Both cameras perform well in low light because of the night mode feature included.

The phone comes in two great colors: Agate Red and Mineral Blue. A large battery of 5000 mAh powers the smartphone, which gives a long battery life on a single charge.

Vivo Y11 price in Pakistan

Vivo Y11 price in Pakistan is Rs 17,799.

Vivo Y11 specifications

BuildOSAndroid 9.0 Pie
UIFuntouch 9.1
Dimensions159.4 x 76.8 x 8.9 mm
Weight190 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsCoral Red, Jade Green
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 1.95 GHz Cortex-A53 + 6 x 1.45 GHz Cortex A53)
ChipsetQualcomm SDM439 Snapdragon 439 (12 nm)
GPUAdreno 505
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.35 Inches
Resolution720 x 1544 Pixels (~268 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in32GB Built-in, 3GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 256GB)
CameraMainDual Camera: 13 MP, f/2.2, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, depth sensor, LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front8 MP, f/1.8, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv4.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
RadioFM Radio
USBmicroUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (2CA) Cat6 300/50 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraDocument viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Battery charging 10W

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

