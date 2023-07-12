Vivo Y11 price in Pakistan July 2023

Oppo F19 price in Pakistan July 2023
The Vivo Y11 is a budget device that is now available for purchase on the market at an affordable price range. The device is powered by the Qualcomm SDM439 Snapdragon 439 (12 nm) octa-core processor.
The Vivo Y11 has a 6.35-inch IPS LCD display with an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels. The device runs on the Android 9.0 Pie operating system with the Funtouch 9.1 user interface.
The smartphone features 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of built-in storage, which can be upgraded with a microSD card.
The Vivo Y11 has a dual camera setup on the rear of the phone with an LED flash. The primary camera of the phone is 13 megapixels, while the front-facing camera of the phone is 8 megapixels. Both cameras perform well in low light because of the night mode feature included.
The phone comes in two great colors: Agate Red and Mineral Blue. A large battery of 5000 mAh powers the smartphone, which gives a long battery life on a single charge.
Vivo Y11 price in Pakistan is Rs 17,799.
|Build
|OS
|Android 9.0 Pie
|UI
|Funtouch 9.1
|Dimensions
|159.4 x 76.8 x 8.9 mm
|Weight
|190 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Coral Red, Jade Green
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 1.95 GHz Cortex-A53 + 6 x 1.45 GHz Cortex A53)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SDM439 Snapdragon 439 (12 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 505
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.35 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1544 Pixels (~268 PPI)
|Memory
|Built-in
|32GB Built-in, 3GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB)
|Camera
|Main
|Dual Camera: 13 MP, f/2.2, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, depth sensor, LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|8 MP, f/1.8, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v4.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (2CA) Cat6 300/50 Mbps)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Battery charging 10W
