Vivo Y11 price in Pakistan July 2023

The Vivo Y11 has a 6.35-inch IPS LCD, HD+ display.

The smartphone has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 processor.

The device includes 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of built-in storage.

The Vivo Y11 is a budget device that is now available for purchase on the market at an affordable price range. The device is powered by the Qualcomm SDM439 Snapdragon 439 (12 nm) octa-core processor.

The Vivo Y11 has a 6.35-inch IPS LCD display with an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels. The device runs on the Android 9.0 Pie operating system with the Funtouch 9.1 user interface.

The smartphone features 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of built-in storage, which can be upgraded with a microSD card.

The Vivo Y11 has a dual camera setup on the rear of the phone with an LED flash. The primary camera of the phone is 13 megapixels, while the front-facing camera of the phone is 8 megapixels. Both cameras perform well in low light because of the night mode feature included.

The phone comes in two great colors: Agate Red and Mineral Blue. A large battery of 5000 mAh powers the smartphone, which gives a long battery life on a single charge.

Vivo Y11 price in Pakistan

Vivo Y11 price in Pakistan is Rs 17,799.

Vivo Y11 specifications

Build OS Android 9.0 Pie UI Funtouch 9.1 Dimensions 159.4 x 76.8 x 8.9 mm Weight 190 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Coral Red, Jade Green Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300) Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 1.95 GHz Cortex-A53 + 6 x 1.45 GHz Cortex A53) Chipset Qualcomm SDM439 Snapdragon 439 (12 nm ) GPU Adreno 505 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.35 Inches Resolution 720 x 1544 Pixels (~268 PPI) Memory Built-in 32GB Built-in, 3GB RAM Card microSD Card , (supports up to 256GB) Camera Main Dual Camera: 13 MP, f/2.2, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, depth sensor, LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 8 MP, f/1.8, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v4.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO Radio FM Radio USB microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (2CA) Cat6 300/50 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Battery charging 10W

