Vivo Y16 price in Pakistan & specs

The Vivo Y16 is a budget-friendly smartphone that offers a decent set of features. It sports a 6.51-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels, providing a satisfactory viewing experience. Powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 chipset and 4GB of RAM, the device handles day-to-day tasks smoothly.

It has 64GB of internal storage, expandable via a microSD card slot. The phone houses a triple camera setup on the rear, consisting of a 13MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultrawide lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies, there is a 5MP front-facing camera. The Vivo Y16 also packs a large 5,000mAh battery, ensuring long-lasting usage.

Vivo Y16 price in Pakistan

The Vivo Y16 price in Pakistan is Rs. 62,999/-

Vivo Y16 specifications

Build OS Android 12 OS UI FuntouchOS 12 Dimensions 164 x 75.6 x 8.2 mm Weight 184 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Drizzling Gold, Stellar Black Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300) Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.3 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53) Chipset Mediatek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm) GPU PowerVR GE8320 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.51 Inches Resolution 720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI) Memory Built-in 64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card microSDXC (dedicated) Camera Main Dual Camera: 13 MP, f/2.2, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash Features live photo, time-lapse, face beauty, Pro mode, Video ([email protected]) Front 5 MP, f/2.2, (wide) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (2CA) Cat6 300/50 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Splashproof, Glass front, plastic frame, plastic back, Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Battery charging 10W