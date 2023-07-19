Advertisement
Vivo Y16 price in Pakistan & specs

Articles
Vivo Y16 price in Pakistan & specs

The Vivo Y16 is a budget-friendly smartphone that offers a decent set of features. It sports a 6.51-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels, providing a satisfactory viewing experience. Powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 chipset and 4GB of RAM, the device handles day-to-day tasks smoothly.

It has 64GB of internal storage, expandable via a microSD card slot. The phone houses a triple camera setup on the rear, consisting of a 13MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultrawide lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies, there is a 5MP front-facing camera. The Vivo Y16 also packs a large 5,000mAh battery, ensuring long-lasting usage.

Vivo Y16 price in Pakistan

The Vivo Y16 price in Pakistan is Rs. 62,999/-

Vivo Y16 specifications

BuildOSAndroid 12 OS
UIFuntouchOS 12
Dimensions164 x 75.6 x 8.2 mm
Weight184 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsDrizzling Gold, Stellar Black
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.3 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53)
ChipsetMediatek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm)
GPUPowerVR GE8320
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.51 Inches
Resolution720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated)
CameraMainDual Camera: 13 MP, f/2.2, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash
Featureslive photo, time-lapse, face beauty, Pro mode, Video ([email protected])
Front5 MP, f/2.2, (wide)
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (2CA) Cat6 300/50 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraSplashproof, Glass front, plastic frame, plastic back, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Battery charging 10W

 

