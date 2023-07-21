Vivo Y20 price in Pakistan July 2023

The Vivo Y20 has a 6.51-inch IPS LCD HD+ display.

The smartphone has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 chipset.

The device includes 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage space.

Vivo, a leading smartphone brand, has introduced the Vivo Y20 in Pakistan, a budget-friendly smartphone equipped with impressive features and functionalities. The device has garnered considerable attention in the Pakistani market due to its attractive price point and remarkable specifications.

The Vivo Y20 has a sizable 6.51-inch IPS LCD display with an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels, offering an immersive viewing experience for multimedia content, gaming, and everyday use.

The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm SM4250 Snapdragon 460 (11 nm) octa-core processor, ensuring smooth performance and responsiveness. Paired with 4GB of RAM and 64 GB of built-in storage, the device handles multitasking and app switching with ease.

The Vivo Y20 has a triple-camera setup on the rear with an LED flash. The primary camera of the phone is 13 megapixels, capturing detailed and vibrant images, while the 2-megapixel macro lens and 2-megapixel depth sensor add versatility to the photography capabilities. On the front, a capable 8-megapixel camera takes care of selfies and video calls.

The phone is available in three great colors: Obsidian Black, Dawn White, and Purist Blue. A 5000 mAh, non-removable battery powers the smartphone with 18 W of fast charging support.

Vivo Y20 price in Pakistan

Vivo Y20 price in Pakistan is Rs. 26,999.

Vivo Y20 specifications

Build OS Android 10.0 OS UI Funtouch OS 10.5 Dimensions 164.41 x 76.32 x 8.41mm Weight 192 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Obsidian Black, Dawn White Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300) Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 240 + 4 x 1.6 GHz Kryo 240) Chipset Qualcomm SM4250 Snapdragon 460 (11 nm) GPU Adreno 610 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.51 Inches Resolution 720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI) Memory Built-in 64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card microSD Card , (supports up to 256GB) Camera Main Triple Camera: 13 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features ISO, Geo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 8 MP, (wide), Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS Radio FM Radio USB microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front + Plastic back, Plastic frame, Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Charging 10W

