Vivo Y20 price in Pakistan July 2023

Vivo, a leading smartphone brand, has introduced the Vivo Y20 in Pakistan, a budget-friendly smartphone equipped with impressive features and functionalities. The device has garnered considerable attention in the Pakistani market due to its attractive price point and remarkable specifications.
The Vivo Y20 has a sizable 6.51-inch IPS LCD display with an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels, offering an immersive viewing experience for multimedia content, gaming, and everyday use.
The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm SM4250 Snapdragon 460 (11 nm) octa-core processor, ensuring smooth performance and responsiveness. Paired with 4GB of RAM and 64 GB of built-in storage, the device handles multitasking and app switching with ease.
The Vivo Y20 has a triple-camera setup on the rear with an LED flash. The primary camera of the phone is 13 megapixels, capturing detailed and vibrant images, while the 2-megapixel macro lens and 2-megapixel depth sensor add versatility to the photography capabilities. On the front, a capable 8-megapixel camera takes care of selfies and video calls.
The phone is available in three great colors: Obsidian Black, Dawn White, and Purist Blue. A 5000 mAh, non-removable battery powers the smartphone with 18 W of fast charging support.
Vivo Y20 price in Pakistan is Rs. 26,999.
|Build
|OS
|Android 10.0 OS
|UI
|Funtouch OS 10.5
|Dimensions
|164.41 x 76.32 x 8.41mm
|Weight
|192 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Obsidian Black, Dawn White
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 240 + 4 x 1.6 GHz Kryo 240)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM4250 Snapdragon 460 (11 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 610
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.51 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI)
|Memory
|Built-in
|64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB)
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 13 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|ISO, Geo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|8 MP, (wide), Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front + Plastic back, Plastic frame, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Charging 10W
