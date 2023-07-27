Vivo Y20s price in Pakistan July 20223

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 getting a major screen upgrade
Vivo, the renowned smartphone manufacturer, has launched its latest budget-friendly offering, the Vivo Y20s, in Pakistan. The smartphone is designed to cater to the needs of consumers seeking an affordable yet feature-rich device.
The Vivo Y20s has a 6.51-inch IPS LCD display with an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels. It promises vibrant colors and sharp visuals, making it ideal for multimedia consumption and gaming.
Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm SM4250 Snapdragon 460 (11 nm) processor, which ensures seamless multitasking and smooth app navigation. Combined with 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage, users can expect efficient performance even while running resource-intensive applications.
The smartphone features a triple-camera setup on the rear, consisting of a 13 megapixel primary camera and an 8 megapixel selfie camera. The front-facing camera delivers clear and detailed self-portraits.
The device is equipped with a 5000 mAh non-removable battery, which ensures extended usage without frequent recharges. Furthermore, the device supports 18 W of fast charging technology, enabling users to get back to their activities quickly.
Vivo Y20s price in Pakistan is Rs. 30,999.
|Build
|OS
|Android 10.0 OS
|UI
|Funtouch OS 10.5
|Dimensions
|164.4 x 76.3 x 8.4 mm
|Weight
|192 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Obsidian Black, Purist Blue
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 240 + 4 x 1.6 GHz Kryo 240)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM4250 Snapdragon 460 (11 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 610
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.51 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI)
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 13 MP, f/2.2, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|ISO, Geo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|8 MP, f/1.8, (wide), Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front + Plastic back, Plastic frame, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast battery charging 18W
