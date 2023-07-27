Advertisement
Vivo Y20s price in Pakistan July 20223

  • The Vivo Y20s has a 6.51-inch IPS LCD display.
  • The smartphone has a Snapdragon 460 chipset.
  • The device includes 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.
Vivo, the renowned smartphone manufacturer, has launched its latest budget-friendly offering, the Vivo Y20s, in Pakistan. The smartphone is designed to cater to the needs of consumers seeking an affordable yet feature-rich device.

The Vivo Y20s has a 6.51-inch IPS LCD display with an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels. It promises vibrant colors and sharp visuals, making it ideal for multimedia consumption and gaming.

Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm SM4250 Snapdragon 460 (11 nm) processor, which ensures seamless multitasking and smooth app navigation. Combined with 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage, users can expect efficient performance even while running resource-intensive applications.

The smartphone features a triple-camera setup on the rear, consisting of a 13 megapixel primary camera and an 8 megapixel selfie camera. The front-facing camera delivers clear and detailed self-portraits.

The device is equipped with a 5000 mAh non-removable battery, which ensures extended usage without frequent recharges. Furthermore, the device supports 18 W of fast charging technology, enabling users to get back to their activities quickly.

Vivo Y20s price in Pakistan

Vivo Y20s price in Pakistan is Rs. 30,999.

Vivo Y20s specifications

BuildOSAndroid 10.0 OS
UIFuntouch OS 10.5
Dimensions164.4 x 76.3 x 8.4 mm
Weight192 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsObsidian Black, Purist Blue
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 240 + 4 x 1.6 GHz Kryo 240)
ChipsetQualcomm SM4250 Snapdragon 460 (11 nm)
GPUAdreno 610
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.51 Inches
Resolution720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 13 MP, f/2.2, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesISO, Geo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front8 MP, f/1.8, (wide), Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS
RadioFM Radio
USBmicroUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front + Plastic back, Plastic frame, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast battery charging 18W

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

