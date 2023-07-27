Vivo Y20s price in Pakistan July 20223

The Vivo Y20s has a 6.51-inch IPS LCD display.

Vivo, the renowned smartphone manufacturer, has launched its latest budget-friendly offering, the Vivo Y20s, in Pakistan. The smartphone is designed to cater to the needs of consumers seeking an affordable yet feature-rich device.

The Vivo Y20s has a 6.51-inch IPS LCD display with an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels. It promises vibrant colors and sharp visuals, making it ideal for multimedia consumption and gaming.

Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm SM4250 Snapdragon 460 (11 nm) processor, which ensures seamless multitasking and smooth app navigation. Combined with 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage, users can expect efficient performance even while running resource-intensive applications.

The smartphone features a triple-camera setup on the rear, consisting of a 13 megapixel primary camera and an 8 megapixel selfie camera. The front-facing camera delivers clear and detailed self-portraits.

The device is equipped with a 5000 mAh non-removable battery, which ensures extended usage without frequent recharges. Furthermore, the device supports 18 W of fast charging technology, enabling users to get back to their activities quickly.

Vivo Y20s price in Pakistan

Vivo Y20s price in Pakistan is Rs. 30,999.

Vivo Y20s specifications

Build OS Android 10.0 OS UI Funtouch OS 10.5 Dimensions 164.4 x 76.3 x 8.4 mm Weight 192 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Obsidian Black, Purist Blue Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300) Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 240 + 4 x 1.6 GHz Kryo 240) Chipset Qualcomm SM4250 Snapdragon 460 (11 nm ) GPU Adreno 610 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.51 Inches Resolution 720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI) Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) Camera Main Triple Camera: 13 MP, f/2.2, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features ISO, Geo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 8 MP, f/1.8, (wide), Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS Radio FM Radio USB microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front + Plastic back, Plastic frame, Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast battery charging 18W

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”