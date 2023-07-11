Advertisement
Vivo Y21 price in Pakistan and Special Features

  • Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 CPU, offering reliable performance.
  • 6.51-inch IPS LCD screen with full HD Plus resolution (720 x 1600 pixels).
  • Features a large 5000 mAh non-removable battery with 18W fast charging support.
Vivo y21 is currently available in the market, the smartphone’s most important characteristics are its higher midrange capability and reduced midrange price.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 CPU, which is less potent than some of the other business chipsets, powers the Vivo y21.

It has a 6.51-inch IPS LCD screen with 16 million colors and multitouch. The screen of the Vivo y21 has a full HD Plus resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels.

The Vivo y21 comes with a sizable 5000 mAh non-removable battery and 18W fast charging.

Vivo y21 Price in Pakistan

Vivo y21 Price in Pakistan is Rs. 39,999/-

Vivo y21 Specifications

BUILDOSAndroid 11 OS
UIFuntouch 11.1
Dimensions164.3 x 76.1 x 8 mm
Weight182 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsDiamond Glow, Midnight Blue
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.35 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53)
ChipsetMediatek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm)
GPUPowerVR GE8320
DISPLAYTechnologyLCD capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.51 Inches
Resolution720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI)
MEMORYBuilt-in64/128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM (+1GB extended RAM)
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 512GB)
CAMERAMainDual Camera: 13 MP, f/2.2, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), Video ([email protected])
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 18W 0% to 34% in 30 minutes

