Vivo Y21 price in Pakistan and Special Features

Vivo y21 is currently available in the market, the smartphone’s most important characteristics are its higher midrange capability and reduced midrange price.
The Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 CPU, which is less potent than some of the other business chipsets, powers the Vivo y21.
It has a 6.51-inch IPS LCD screen with 16 million colors and multitouch. The screen of the Vivo y21 has a full HD Plus resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels.
The Vivo y21 comes with a sizable 5000 mAh non-removable battery and 18W fast charging.
Vivo y21 Price in Pakistan is Rs. 39,999/-
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|Funtouch 11.1
|Dimensions
|164.3 x 76.1 x 8 mm
|Weight
|182 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Diamond Glow, Midnight Blue
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|Octa-core (4 x 2.35 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53)
|Chipset
|Mediatek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm)
|GPU
|PowerVR GE8320
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|LCD capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.51 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI)
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|64/128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM (+1GB extended RAM)
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 512GB)
|CAMERA
|Main
|Dual Camera: 13 MP, f/2.2, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), Video ([email protected])
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast charging 18W 0% to 34% in 30 minutes
