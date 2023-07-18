Advertisement
Vivo Y22 price in Pakistan July 2023

Articles
Vivo Y22 price in Pakistan July 2023

  • The Vivo Y22 has a 6.56-inch IPS LCD HD+ display.
  • The smartphone has a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset.
  • The device includes 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage space.
Vivo, a leading smartphone brand, has launched its latest offering, the Vivo Y22, in the Pakistani market. This budget-friendly smartphone aims to provide an impressive set of specifications at an affordable price.

The Vivo Y22 features a large 6.56-inch IPS LCD display that offers an immersive visual experience. With an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1612 pixels. The display delivers vibrant colors and sharp details, making it ideal for multimedia consumption and gaming.

The device is powered by the MediaTek MT6769Z Helio G85 (12nm) octa-core processor, ensuring smooth performance and efficient multitasking.

The device can handle day-to-day tasks and run multiple apps simultaneously with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of built-in storage. The gadget runs on the Android 12 and Funtouch 12 operating systems.

The Vivo Y22 has a 50-megapixel primary camera that captures detailed and vibrant photos. Additionally, it comes with an 8-megapixel front-facing camera for high-quality selfies and video calls.

The phone is available in three great colors: Starlite Blue, Metaverse Green, and Summer Cyan. A 5000 mAh, non-removable battery powers the smartphone, which supports 18 W of fast charging.

Vivo Y22 price in Pakistan

Vivo Y22 price in Pakistan is Rs. 64,999.

Vivo Y22 specifications

BuildOSAndroid 12 OS
UIFuntouchOS 12
Dimensions164.3 x 76.1 x 8.4 mm
Weight190 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsStarlite Blue, Metaverse Green, Summer Cyan
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediaTek Helio G85 (12nm)
GPUMali-G52 MC2
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.5 Inches
Resolution720 x 1560 Pixels (~264 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM, (+4GB virtual RAM)
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CameraMainDual Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side-mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraIP5X (dust), IPX4 (water) resistance, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 18W
Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

