Vivo Y22 price in Pakistan & specifications

The Vivo Y22 is now available on the market with impressive features. It is a mid-range device that is powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 (12nm) chipset and a 2.0 GHz octa-core processor.

The smartphone has a 6.55-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen display with an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1612 pixels.

The Vivo Y22 runs on the Android 12 operating system, which offers a great user experience.

It comes with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage space.

The Vivo Y22 features a two-camera setup on the rear.

The device is available in three amazing colours, including Metaverse Green, Summer Cyan, and Starlite Blue. The gadget has a 5000 mAh, non-removable battery with 18 W of fast charging support.

Vivo Y22 price in Pakistan

The Vivo Y22 price in Pakistan is Rs. 69,999.

Vivo Y22 specifications

BUILD OS Android 12 OS UI FuntouchOS 12 Dimensions 164.3 x 76.1 x 8.4 mm Weight 190 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Starlite Blue, Metaverse Green, Summer Cyan FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) PROCESSOR CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset MediaTek Helio G85 (12nm) GPU Mali-G52 MC2 DISPLAY Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.5 Inches Resolution 720 x 1560 Pixels (~264 PPI) MEMORY Built-in 64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM, (+4GB virtual RAM) Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) CAMERA Main Dual Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) Features Geo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), Video ([email protected]) CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side-mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra IP5X (dust), IPX4 (water) resistance, Document viewer, Photo/video editor BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 18W

