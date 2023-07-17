Vivo Y27 price in Pakistan July 2023

Vivo Y21 price in Pakistan & specs
The Vivo Y21 is easily available on the market with amazing features....
Vivo is set to release the Y27 smartphone in 2023, which is expected to be a budget-friendly device with 5G capabilities.
The smartphone has a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset and a 2 GHz octa-core processor. The phone’s GPU is called a Mali-G52 MC2.
It comes with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage space.
The Vivo Y27 has a 6.64-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels.
The Vivo Y27 features a single 16 MP selfie camera with advanced capabilities like geo-tagging, phase detection, panorama, HDR, and video recording at 1080p @ 30 fps. At the rear, it has a dual camera setup consisting of 50 MP and 2 MP sensors for exceptional photography.
The Vivo Y27 is powered by a 5000 mAh battery capacity.
Vivo Y27 price in Pakistan
Vivo Y27 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 53,999/-
Vivo Y27 specifications
|Build
|OS
|Android 13 OS
|UI
|Funtouch OS 13
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Green, Burgundy, black
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|2Ghz Octa Core
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G85
|GPU
|Mali-G52 MC2
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.64 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 Pixels (~264 PPI)
|Memory
|Built-in
|64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Dual Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)
|Features
|Geo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|16 MP
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side-mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast battery charging
Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”
