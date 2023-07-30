Vivo Y27 price in Pakistan & specification

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 price in Pakistan July 2023
Vivo is preparing to launch the budget-friendly Y27 smartphone in 2023, which is rumored to offer 5G connectivity. Known for their affordable yet feature-rich devices, Vivo continues this trend with the upcoming Y27.
The device is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset. It has a 2 GHz octa-core processor, and the GPU is a Mali-G52 MC2.
The Vivo Y27 includes 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of built-in storage space.
It comes with a 6.64-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels.
The Vivo Y27 features a single 16 MP selfie camera with advanced capabilities like geo-tagging, phase detection, panorama, HDR, and video recording at 1080p @ 30 fps. At the rear, it has a dual camera setup consisting of 50 MP and 2 MP sensors for exceptional photography. The smartphone’s operating system is Android 13 and has a 5000 mAh battery.
Vivo Y27 price in Pakistan
Vivo Y27 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 53,999/-
Vivo Y27 specifications
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 13 OS
|UI
|Funtouch OS 13
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Green, Burgundy, black
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|2Ghz Octa Core
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G85
|GPU
|Mali-G52 MC2
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.64 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 Pixels (~264 PPI)
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|CAMERA
|Main
|Dual Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)
|Features
|Geo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|16 MP
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side-mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast battery charging
