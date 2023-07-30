Vivo Y27 price in Pakistan & specification

6.43-inch super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen with 1080 x 2412 pixels and 90 Hz refresh rate.

Vivo is preparing to launch the budget-friendly Y27 smartphone in 2023, which is rumored to offer 5G connectivity. Known for their affordable yet feature-rich devices, Vivo continues this trend with the upcoming Y27.

The device is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset. It has a 2 GHz octa-core processor, and the GPU is a Mali-G52 MC2.

The Vivo Y27 includes 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of built-in storage space.

It comes with a 6.64-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels.

The Vivo Y27 features a single 16 MP selfie camera with advanced capabilities like geo-tagging, phase detection, panorama, HDR, and video recording at 1080p @ 30 fps. At the rear, it has a dual camera setup consisting of 50 MP and 2 MP sensors for exceptional photography. The smartphone’s operating system is Android 13 and has a 5000 mAh battery.

Advertisement Vivo Y27 price in Pakistan Vivo Y27 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 53,999/- Vivo Y27 specifications BUILD OS Android 13 OS UI Funtouch OS 13 Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Green, Burgundy, black FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

CPU 2Ghz Octa Core Chipset MediaTek Helio G85 GPU Mali-G52 MC2 DISPLAY Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.64 Inches Resolution 720 x 1600 Pixels (~264 PPI) MEMORY Built-in 64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) CAMERA Main Dual Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) Features Geo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 16 MP CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side-mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Document viewer, Photo/video editor BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast battery charging