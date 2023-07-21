Vivo Y27 price in Pakistan & specifications

Vivo has plans to introduce the Y27 smartphone in 2023, presenting a cost-effective device with the added advantage of 5G capabilities.

The phone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset and a 2.0 GHz octa-core processor. The phone’s GPU is called a Mali-G52 MC2.

The Vivo Y27 includes 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage space.

It comes with a 6.64-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080 x 2388 pixels.

The Y27 features a dual-camera setup on the back with an LED flash.

Advertisement

The smartphone’s battery capacity is 5000 mAh, with support for fast charging at 44 W.

Also Read Vivo Y36 price in Pakistan July 2023 The Vivo Y36 is a mid-range smartphone that has recently been launched with great...

Vivo Y27 price in Pakistan

Vivo Y27 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 53,999/-

Vivo Y27 specifications

Build OS Android 13 OS UI Funtouch OS 13 Dimensions 164.1 x 76.2 x 8.1 mm Weight 190 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Burgundy Black, Sea Blue Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Mediatek MT6769 Helio G85 (12nm) GPU Mali-G52 MC2 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.64 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2388 Pixels (~395 PPI) Extra Features 600 nits (peak) Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card No Camera Main Dual Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) Features Geo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, OTG NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side-mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front, plastic frame, plastic back, Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast battery 44W wired, 29% in 15 min (advertised), Reverse wired

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/. Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news. Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”