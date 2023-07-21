Advertisement
Vivo Y27 price in Pakistan & specifications

Vivo Y27 price in Pakistan & specifications

Vivo has plans to introduce the Y27 smartphone in 2023, presenting a cost-effective device with the added advantage of 5G capabilities.

The phone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset and a 2.0 GHz octa-core processor. The phone’s GPU is called a Mali-G52 MC2.

The Vivo Y27 includes 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage space.

It comes with a 6.64-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080 x 2388 pixels.

The Y27 features a dual-camera setup on the back with an LED flash.

The smartphone’s battery capacity is 5000 mAh, with support for fast charging at 44 W.

Vivo Y27 price in Pakistan

Vivo Y27 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 53,999/-

Vivo Y27 specifications

BuildOSAndroid 13 OS
UIFuntouch OS 13
Dimensions164.1 x 76.2 x 8.1 mm
Weight190 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsBurgundy Black, Sea Blue
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediatek MT6769 Helio G85 (12nm)
GPUMali-G52 MC2
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.64 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2388 Pixels (~395 PPI)
Extra Features600 nits (peak)
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardNo
CameraMainDual Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, OTG
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side-mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front, plastic frame, plastic back, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast battery 44W wired, 29% in 15 min (advertised), Reverse wired

Disclaimer: "We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website."

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

