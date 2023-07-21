Vivo Y27 price in Pakistan & specifications

Vivo Y36 price in Pakistan July 2023
The Vivo Y36 is a mid-range smartphone that has recently been launched with great...
Vivo has plans to introduce the Y27 smartphone in 2023, presenting a cost-effective device with the added advantage of 5G capabilities.
The phone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset and a 2.0 GHz octa-core processor. The phone’s GPU is called a Mali-G52 MC2.
The Vivo Y27 includes 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage space.
It comes with a 6.64-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080 x 2388 pixels.
The Y27 features a dual-camera setup on the back with an LED flash.
The smartphone’s battery capacity is 5000 mAh, with support for fast charging at 44 W.
Vivo Y27 price in Pakistan
Vivo Y27 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 53,999/-
Vivo Y27 specifications
|Build
|OS
|Android 13 OS
|UI
|Funtouch OS 13
|Dimensions
|164.1 x 76.2 x 8.1 mm
|Weight
|190 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Burgundy Black, Sea Blue
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|Mediatek MT6769 Helio G85 (12nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G52 MC2
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.64 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2388 Pixels (~395 PPI)
|Extra Features
|600 nits (peak)
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
|Card
|No
|Camera
|Main
|Dual Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)
|Features
|Geo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, OTG
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side-mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front, plastic frame, plastic back, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast battery 44W wired, 29% in 15 min (advertised), Reverse wired
To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/. Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news. Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.
Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.