Vivo Y27 price in Pakistan & specs

Vivo is preparing to launch the budget-friendly Y27 smartphone in 2023, which is rumored to offer 5G connectivity. Known for their affordable yet feature-rich devices, Vivo continues this trend with the upcoming Y27.

The device is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset. It has a 2 GHz octa-core processor, and the GPU is a Mali-G52 MC2.

The Vivo Y27 includes 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of built-in storage space.

It comes with a 6.64-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels.

The Vivo Y27 features a single 16 MP selfie camera with advanced capabilities like geo-tagging, phase detection, panorama, HDR, and video recording at 1080p @ 30 fps. At the rear, it has a dual camera setup consisting of 50 MP and 2 MP sensors for exceptional photography.

The smartphone’s operating system is Android 13 and has a 5000 mAh battery.

Vivo Y27 price in Pakistan

Vivo Y27 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 53,999/-

Vivo Y27 specifications

Build OS Android 13 OS UI Funtouch OS 13 Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Green, Burgundy, black Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU 2Ghz Octa Core Chipset MediaTek Helio G85 GPU Mali-G52 MC2 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.64 Inches Resolution 720 x 1600 Pixels (~264 PPI) Memory Built-in 64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) Camera Main Dual Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) Features Geo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 16 MP Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side-mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast battery charging

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”