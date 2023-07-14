Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Vivo Y27 price in Pakistan & specs

Vivo Y27 price in Pakistan & specs

Articles
Advertisement
Vivo Y27 price in Pakistan & specs

Vivo Y27

Advertisement

Vivo is preparing to launch the budget-friendly Y27 smartphone in 2023, which is rumored to offer 5G connectivity. Known for their affordable yet feature-rich devices, Vivo continues this trend with the upcoming Y27.

The device is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset. It has a 2 GHz octa-core processor, and the GPU is a Mali-G52 MC2.

The Vivo Y27 includes 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of built-in storage space.

It comes with a 6.64-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels.

The Vivo Y27 features a single 16 MP selfie camera with advanced capabilities like geo-tagging, phase detection, panorama, HDR, and video recording at 1080p @ 30 fps. At the rear, it has a dual camera setup consisting of 50 MP and 2 MP sensors for exceptional photography.

Advertisement

The smartphone’s operating system is Android 13 and has a 5000 mAh battery.

Also Read

Vivo Y22 price in Pakistan & specifications
Vivo Y22 price in Pakistan & specifications

The Vivo Y22 is now available on the market with impressive features....

Vivo Y27 price in Pakistan

Vivo Y27 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 53,999/-

Vivo Y27 specifications

BuildOSAndroid 13 OS
UIFuntouch OS 13
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsGreen, Burgundy, black
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPU2Ghz Octa Core
ChipsetMediaTek Helio G85
GPUMali-G52 MC2
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.64 Inches
Resolution720 x 1600 Pixels (~264 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CameraMainDual Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front16 MP
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side-mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraDocument viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast battery charging

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story