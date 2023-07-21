Vivo Y33s price in Pakistan July 2023

Apple iPhone 12 Pro price in Pakistan July 2023
The Vivo Y33s is a mid-range device that is now available for purchase on the market at an affordable price range. The device comes with several notable features that make it a compelling choice in its price range.
The Vivo Y33s boasts a sleek and contemporary design with a 6.58-inch IPS LCD display with FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, which offers an immersive visual experience. The phone’s slim profile and smooth curves add to its overall appeal.
The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G80 (12 nm) octa-core chipset, which ensures smooth and lag-free performance. The phone’s chipset is paired with 4GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage space, providing ample memory for seamless multitasking and app switching.
The gadget supports 4G LTE connectivity, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and GPS, ensuring seamless communication and navigation capabilities.
The smartphone features a triple-camera setup on the rear, including a 50 MP main camera, a 2 MP bokeh lens, and a 2 MP macro lens. This configuration enables users to capture detailed and vibrant photos in various shooting scenarios. On the front, there is a capable 16 MP selfie camera for clear and sharp self-portraits.
The smartphone is equipped with a sizable 5,000 mAh battery. This substantial battery capacity ensures prolonged usage and minimizes the need for frequent charging.
Vivo Y33s price in Pakistan is Rs 51,999.
|Build
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|Funtouch OS 11.1
|Dimensions
|164.3 x 76.1 x 8 mm
|Weight
|182 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Mirror Black, Midday Dream
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|Mediatek Helio G80 (12 nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G52 MC2
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.58 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2408 Pixels (~401 PPI)
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM (+4GB extended RAM)
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected] (unconfirmed), [email protected]; gyro-EIS)
|Front
|16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, OTG
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast charging 18W, Reverse charging
