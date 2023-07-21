Vivo Y33s price in Pakistan July 2023

The Vivo Y33s has a 6.58-inch IPS LCD FHD+ display.

The smartphone has a MediaTek Helio G80 octa-core chipset,

The device includes 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage space.

The Vivo Y33s is a mid-range device that is now available for purchase on the market at an affordable price range. The device comes with several notable features that make it a compelling choice in its price range.

The Vivo Y33s boasts a sleek and contemporary design with a 6.58-inch IPS LCD display with FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, which offers an immersive visual experience. The phone’s slim profile and smooth curves add to its overall appeal.

The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G80 (12 nm) octa-core chipset, which ensures smooth and lag-free performance. The phone’s chipset is paired with 4GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage space, providing ample memory for seamless multitasking and app switching.

The gadget supports 4G LTE connectivity, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and GPS, ensuring seamless communication and navigation capabilities.

The smartphone features a triple-camera setup on the rear, including a 50 MP main camera, a 2 MP bokeh lens, and a 2 MP macro lens. This configuration enables users to capture detailed and vibrant photos in various shooting scenarios. On the front, there is a capable 16 MP selfie camera for clear and sharp self-portraits.

The smartphone is equipped with a sizable 5,000 mAh battery. This substantial battery capacity ensures prolonged usage and minimizes the need for frequent charging.

Vivo Y33s price in Pakistan

Vivo Y33s price in Pakistan is Rs 51,999.

Vivo Y33s specifications

Build OS Android 11 OS UI Funtouch OS 11.1 Dimensions 164.3 x 76.1 x 8 mm Weight 182 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Mirror Black, Midday Dream Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800) Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Mediatek Helio G80 (12 nm) GPU Mali-G52 MC2 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.58 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2408 Pixels (~401 PPI) Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM (+4GB extended RAM) Card microSD Card , (supports up to 1TB) Camera Main Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP , f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected] (unconfirmed), [email protected]; gyro-EIS) Front 16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS USB USB Type-C 2.0, OTG NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer , Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 18W, Reverse charging

