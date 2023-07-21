Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Vivo Y33s price in Pakistan July 2023

Vivo Y33s price in Pakistan July 2023

Articles
Advertisement
Vivo Y33s price in Pakistan July 2023

Vivo Y33s price in Pakistan July 2023

Advertisement
  • The Vivo Y33s has a 6.58-inch IPS LCD FHD+ display.
  • The smartphone has a MediaTek Helio G80 octa-core chipset,
  • The device includes 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage space.
Advertisement

The Vivo Y33s is a mid-range device that is now available for purchase on the market at an affordable price range. The device comes with several notable features that make it a compelling choice in its price range.

The Vivo Y33s boasts a sleek and contemporary design with a 6.58-inch IPS LCD display with FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, which offers an immersive visual experience. The phone’s slim profile and smooth curves add to its overall appeal.

The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G80 (12 nm) octa-core chipset, which ensures smooth and lag-free performance. The phone’s chipset is paired with 4GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage space, providing ample memory for seamless multitasking and app switching.

The gadget supports 4G LTE connectivity, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and GPS, ensuring seamless communication and navigation capabilities.

The smartphone features a triple-camera setup on the rear, including a 50 MP main camera, a 2 MP bokeh lens, and a 2 MP macro lens. This configuration enables users to capture detailed and vibrant photos in various shooting scenarios. On the front, there is a capable 16 MP selfie camera for clear and sharp self-portraits.

Also Read

Apple iPhone 12 Pro price in Pakistan July 2023
Apple iPhone 12 Pro price in Pakistan July 2023

The Apple iPhone 12 Pro has a Super Retina XDR OLED display. The...

Advertisement

The smartphone is equipped with a sizable 5,000 mAh battery. This substantial battery capacity ensures prolonged usage and minimizes the need for frequent charging.

Vivo Y33s price in Pakistan

Vivo Y33s price in Pakistan is Rs 51,999.

Vivo Y33s specifications

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
UIFuntouch OS 11.1
Dimensions164.3 x 76.1 x 8 mm
Weight182 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsMirror Black, Midday Dream
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediatek Helio G80 (12 nm)
GPUMali-G52 MC2
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.58 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2408 Pixels (~401 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM (+4GB extended RAM)
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected] (unconfirmed), [email protected]; gyro-EIS)
Front16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, OTG
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 18W, Reverse charging

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story