Vivo Y33s price in Pakistan July 2023

Vivo has launched its latest budget-friendly smartphone, the Vivo Y33s, in the Pakistani market. The device aims to provide users with a delightful experience at an affordable price point, combining impressive features with a stylish design.
The Vivo Y33s boasts a sleek and modern design, making it visually appealing. It features a 6.58-inch IPS LCD display with an FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2408 pixels, delivering vibrant colors and sharp visuals for an immersive viewing experience.
The smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 processor, ensuring smooth performance and efficient multitasking. The device comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, providing ample space for apps, games, photos, and more.
In terms of photography, the Vivo Y33s impresses with its triple-camera setup on the rear. It features a 50-megapixel main camera, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. This versatile camera system allows users to capture detailed and vibrant photos in different scenarios. On the front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie camera for taking stunning self-portraits.
The smartphone is equipped with a 5,000 mAh non-removable battery, providing all-day usage without frequent charging. It also supports 18W fast charging, allowing users to quickly recharge their device and get back to their activities.
Vivo Y33s price in Pakistan is Rs. 51,999.
|Build
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|Funtouch OS 11.1
|Dimensions
|164.3 x 76.1 x 8 mm
|Weight
|182 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Mirror Black, Midday Dream
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|Mediatek Helio G80 (12 nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G52 MC2
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.58 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2408 Pixels (~401 PPI)
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM (+4GB extended RAM)
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected] (unconfirmed), [email protected]; gyro-EIS)
|Front
|16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, OTG
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast charging 18W, Reverse charging
