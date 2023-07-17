Advertisement
Vivo Y33s price in Pakistan July 2023

Articles
  • The Vivo Y33s has a 6.58-inch IPS LCD FHD+ display.
  • The smartphone has a MediaTek Helio G80 processor.
  • The device includes 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.
Vivo has launched its latest budget-friendly smartphone, the Vivo Y33s, in the Pakistani market. The device aims to provide users with a delightful experience at an affordable price point, combining impressive features with a stylish design.

The Vivo Y33s boasts a sleek and modern design, making it visually appealing. It features a 6.58-inch IPS LCD display with an FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2408 pixels, delivering vibrant colors and sharp visuals for an immersive viewing experience.

The smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 processor, ensuring smooth performance and efficient multitasking. The device comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, providing ample space for apps, games, photos, and more.

In terms of photography, the Vivo Y33s impresses with its triple-camera setup on the rear. It features a 50-megapixel main camera, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. This versatile camera system allows users to capture detailed and vibrant photos in different scenarios. On the front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie camera for taking stunning self-portraits.

The smartphone is equipped with a 5,000 mAh non-removable battery, providing all-day usage without frequent charging. It also supports 18W fast charging, allowing users to quickly recharge their device and get back to their activities.

Vivo Y33s price in Pakistan

Vivo Y33s price in Pakistan is Rs. 51,999.

Vivo Y33s specifications

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
UIFuntouch OS 11.1
Dimensions164.3 x 76.1 x 8 mm
Weight182 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsMirror Black, Midday Dream
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediatek Helio G80 (12 nm)
GPUMali-G52 MC2
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.58 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2408 Pixels (~401 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM (+4GB extended RAM)
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected] (unconfirmed), [email protected]; gyro-EIS)
Front16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, OTG
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 18W, Reverse charging

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

