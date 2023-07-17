Vivo Y33s price in Pakistan July 2023

The Vivo Y33s has a 6.58-inch IPS LCD FHD+ display.

Vivo has launched its latest budget-friendly smartphone, the Vivo Y33s, in the Pakistani market. The device aims to provide users with a delightful experience at an affordable price point, combining impressive features with a stylish design.

The Vivo Y33s boasts a sleek and modern design, making it visually appealing. It features a 6.58-inch IPS LCD display with an FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2408 pixels, delivering vibrant colors and sharp visuals for an immersive viewing experience.

The smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 processor, ensuring smooth performance and efficient multitasking. The device comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, providing ample space for apps, games, photos, and more.

In terms of photography, the Vivo Y33s impresses with its triple-camera setup on the rear. It features a 50-megapixel main camera, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. This versatile camera system allows users to capture detailed and vibrant photos in different scenarios. On the front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie camera for taking stunning self-portraits.

The smartphone is equipped with a 5,000 mAh non-removable battery, providing all-day usage without frequent charging. It also supports 18W fast charging, allowing users to quickly recharge their device and get back to their activities.

Vivo Y33s price in Pakistan

Vivo Y33s price in Pakistan is Rs. 51,999.

Vivo Y33s specifications

Build OS Android 11 OS UI Funtouch OS 11.1 Dimensions 164.3 x 76.1 x 8 mm Weight 182 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Mirror Black, Midday Dream Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800) Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Mediatek Helio G80 (12 nm) GPU Mali-G52 MC2 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.58 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2408 Pixels (~401 PPI) Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM (+4GB extended RAM) Card microSD Card , (supports up to 1TB) Camera Main Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP , f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected] (unconfirmed), [email protected]; gyro-EIS) Front 16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS USB USB Type-C 2.0, OTG NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 18W, Reverse charging

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”