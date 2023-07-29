Vivo y33s Price in Pakistan & Specs – July 2023

Vivo y33s Price in Pakistan & Specs – July 2023
  • Vivo y33s price in Pakistan and specifications.
  • The smartphone is equipped with the powerful Helio G80 Processor.
  • The device features a large 6.5-inch capacitive IPS LCD touchscreen.
Vivo y33s is now available in the market, the smartphone is equipped with the powerful Helio G80 Processor, stands out as one of the most potent smartphones available in the market today.

When it comes to graphics processing, the Vivo Y33s gives you the freedom to select between a Mali-G52 GPU and an Octa-Core GPU, catering to your specific needs and preferences.

The device features a large 6.5-inch capacitive IPS LCD touchscreen, offering a high-definition resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. This ensures that you enjoy sharp and vibrant visuals, making it ideal for multimedia consumption and gaming enthusiasts.

To keep you going throughout the day, the Vivo Y33s packs a substantial 5000 mAh battery capacity. This generous power reserve ensures that you can stay connected, work, play, and browse without frequently worrying about running out of battery life.

Vivo y33s Price in Pakistan

Vivo y33s Price in Pakistan is Rs. 51,999/-

Vivo y33s Specifications

BUILDOSAndroid 11 OS
UIFuntouch OS 11.1
Dimensions164.3 x 76.1 x 8 mm
Weight182 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsMirror Black, Midday Dream
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800)
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediatek Helio G80 (12 nm)
GPUMali-G52 MC2
DISPLAYTechnologyCapacitive IPS LCD Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.5 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2408 Pixels (~406 PPI)
MEMORYBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM (+4GB extended RAM)
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
CAMERAMainTriple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected] (unconfirmed), [email protected]; gyro-EIS)
Front16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), Video ([email protected])
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 18W, Reverse charging
Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

