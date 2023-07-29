Vivo y33s Price in Pakistan & Specs – July 2023

Vivo y33s price in Pakistan and specifications.

The smartphone is equipped with the powerful Helio G80 Processor.

The device features a large 6.5-inch capacitive IPS LCD touchscreen.

Vivo y33s is now available in the market, the smartphone is equipped with the powerful Helio G80 Processor, stands out as one of the most potent smartphones available in the market today.

When it comes to graphics processing, the Vivo Y33s gives you the freedom to select between a Mali-G52 GPU and an Octa-Core GPU, catering to your specific needs and preferences.

The device features a large 6.5-inch capacitive IPS LCD touchscreen, offering a high-definition resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. This ensures that you enjoy sharp and vibrant visuals, making it ideal for multimedia consumption and gaming enthusiasts.

To keep you going throughout the day, the Vivo Y33s packs a substantial 5000 mAh battery capacity. This generous power reserve ensures that you can stay connected, work, play, and browse without frequently worrying about running out of battery life.

Vivo y33s Price in Pakistan

Vivo y33s Price in Pakistan is Rs. 51,999/-

Vivo y33s Specifications

BUILD OS Android 11 OS UI Funtouch OS 11.1 Dimensions 164.3 x 76.1 x 8 mm Weight 182 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Mirror Black, Midday Dream FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800) PROCESSOR CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Mediatek Helio G80 (12 nm) GPU Mali-G52 MC2 DISPLAY Technology Capacitive IPS LCD Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.5 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2408 Pixels (~406 PPI) MEMORY Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM (+4GB extended RAM) Card microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB) CAMERA Main Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected] (unconfirmed), [email protected]; gyro-EIS) Front 16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), Video ([email protected]) CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 18W, Reverse charging

