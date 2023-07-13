Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Vivo Y36 price in Pakistan & features

Vivo Y36 price in Pakistan & features

Articles
Advertisement
Vivo Y36 price in Pakistan & features

Vivo Y36 price in Pakistan

Advertisement

The Vivo Y36 is currently available for purchase on the market. The smartphone has great features and specs. The phone has a 6.8-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080 x 2408 pixels and a refresh rate of 90 Hz.

It comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset and a 2.4 GHz octa-core processor. The gadget’s GPU is called the Adreno 610. The Vivo Y36 features a triple camera setup on the rear with an LED flashlight. The device includes 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage space. The Vivo Y36 is powered by a 5000 mAh battery with fast charging support at 44 W.

Vivo Y36 price in Pakistan

Vivo Y36 price in Pakistan is Rs. 89,999/-

Vivo Y36 specifications

BUILDOSAndroid 13 OS
UIFuntouch OS
DimensionsN/A
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsVarious
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800)
PROCESSORCPU2.4 Ghz Octa Core
ChipsetQualcomm Snapdragon 680
GPUAdreno 610
DISPLAYTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.8 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2408 Pixels (~388 PPI)
Extra Features90Hz
MEMORYBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CAMERAMainTriple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesNight (front and rear), Portrait, Photo, Video, High Resolution, Panorama, Live Photo, Slow Motion, Time-Lapse, Pro, Documents, Double Exposure, Video ([email protected])
Front16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), HDR, Video [email protected])
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), LTE-A
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front, Plastic frame, Plastic back, IP5X (dust), IPX4 (water) resistance, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 44W, 70% in 34 min (advertised), Reverse charging
Advertisement

Also Read

Vivo V27e Price in Pakistan & Specs – July 2023
Vivo V27e Price in Pakistan & Specs – July 2023

The V27e from vivo comes with a robust processor, ample RAM and...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story