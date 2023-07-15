Vivo Y36 price in Pakistan July 2023

Samsung Galaxy S10 price in Pakistan July 2023
The Samsung Galaxy S10 has an Exynos 9820 octa-core processor. The smartphone...
The Vivo Y36 is a mid-range smartphone that has recently been launched with great features. The device is powered by the Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm) octa-core processor.
The Vivo Y36 has a 6.4-inch IPS LCD, 90 Hz display, and a FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2388 pixels. The display resolution and screen size are perfect for those who prefer watching movies and playing games on their devices.
The smartphone features 4 GB of the fastest RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage. The device runs on the latest Android 13 operating system with the Funtouch 13 user interface.
The Vivo Y36 is a great device in terms of cameras. The primary camera of the phone is 50 megapixels, while the front-facing camera of the phone is 16 megapixels. Both cameras perform well in low light because of the night mode feature.
The phone comes in three amazing colors: Meteor Black, Gold, and aqua glitter. A 5000 mAh, non-removable battery powers the smartphone, which supports 44 W of fast charging support.
Vivo Y36 price in Pakistan is Rs. 89,999.
|Build
|OS
|Android 13 OS
|UI
|Funtouch OS
|Dimensions
|N/A
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Various
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800)
|Processor
|CPU
|2.4 Ghz Octa Core
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
|GPU
|Adreno 610
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.8 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2408 Pixels (~388 PPI)
|Extra Features
|90Hz
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Night (front and rear), Portrait, Photo, Video, High Resolution, Panorama, Live Photo, Slow Motion, Time-Lapse, Pro, Documents, Double Exposure, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), HDR, Video [email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front, Plastic frame, Plastic back, IP5X (dust), IPX4 (water) resistance, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast charging 44W, 70% in 34 min (advertised), Reverse charging
Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.