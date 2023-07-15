Vivo Y36 price in Pakistan July 2023

The Vivo Y36 has a 6.4-inch IPS LCD, 90 Hz display.

The Vivo Y36 is a mid-range smartphone that has recently been launched with great features. The device is powered by the Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm) octa-core processor.

The Vivo Y36 has a 6.4-inch IPS LCD, 90 Hz display, and a FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2388 pixels. The display resolution and screen size are perfect for those who prefer watching movies and playing games on their devices.

The smartphone features 4 GB of the fastest RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage. The device runs on the latest Android 13 operating system with the Funtouch 13 user interface.

The Vivo Y36 is a great device in terms of cameras. The primary camera of the phone is 50 megapixels, while the front-facing camera of the phone is 16 megapixels. Both cameras perform well in low light because of the night mode feature.

The phone comes in three amazing colors: Meteor Black, Gold, and aqua glitter. A 5000 mAh, non-removable battery powers the smartphone, which supports 44 W of fast charging support.

Vivo Y36 price in Pakistan

Vivo Y36 price in Pakistan is Rs. 89,999.

Vivo Y36 specifications

Build OS Android 13 OS UI Funtouch OS Dimensions N/A Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Various Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800) Processor CPU 2.4 Ghz Octa Core Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 GPU Adreno 610 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.8 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2408 Pixels (~388 PPI) Extra Features 90Hz Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) Camera Main Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Night (front and rear), Portrait, Photo, Video, High Resolution , Panorama, Live Photo, Slow Motion , Time-Lapse, Pro, Documents, Double Exposure, Video ([email protected]) Front 16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), HDR, Video [email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front, Plastic frame, Plastic back, IP5X (dust), IPX4 (water) resistance, Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 44W, 70% in 34 min (advertised), Reverse charging

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”