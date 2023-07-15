Advertisement
Vivo Y36 price in Pakistan July 2023

Articles
  • The Vivo Y36 has a 6.4-inch IPS LCD, 90 Hz display.
  • The smartphone has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor.
  • The device includes 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage.
The Vivo Y36 is a mid-range smartphone that has recently been launched with great features. The device is powered by the Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm) octa-core processor.

The Vivo Y36 has a 6.4-inch IPS LCD, 90 Hz display, and a FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2388 pixels. The display resolution and screen size are perfect for those who prefer watching movies and playing games on their devices.

The smartphone features 4 GB of the fastest RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage. The device runs on the latest Android 13 operating system with the Funtouch 13 user interface.

The Vivo Y36 is a great device in terms of cameras. The primary camera of the phone is 50 megapixels, while the front-facing camera of the phone is 16 megapixels. Both cameras perform well in low light because of the night mode feature.

The phone comes in three amazing colors: Meteor Black, Gold, and aqua glitter. A 5000 mAh, non-removable battery powers the smartphone, which supports 44 W of fast charging support.

Vivo Y36 price in Pakistan

Vivo Y36 price in Pakistan is Rs. 89,999.

Vivo Y36 specifications

BuildOSAndroid 13 OS
UIFuntouch OS
DimensionsN/A
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsVarious
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800)
ProcessorCPU2.4 Ghz Octa Core
ChipsetQualcomm Snapdragon 680
GPUAdreno 610
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.8 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2408 Pixels (~388 PPI)
Extra Features90Hz
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesNight (front and rear), Portrait, Photo, Video, High Resolution, Panorama, Live Photo, Slow Motion, Time-Lapse, Pro, Documents, Double Exposure, Video ([email protected])
Front16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), HDR, Video [email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front, Plastic frame, Plastic back, IP5X (dust), IPX4 (water) resistance, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 44W, 70% in 34 min (advertised), Reverse charging

 

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

