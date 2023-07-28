Vivo Y36 price in Pakistan July 2023

The Vivo Y36 is now available for purchase on the market with impressive features.

It comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm) chipset and a 2.4 GHz octa-core processor.

The Vivo Y36 includes 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage, which is good enough to download and store a large amount of useful data and files.

The device has a 6.64-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and a refresh rate of 90 Hz.

The Vivo Y36 has a triple camera setup on the rear of the phone with an LED flash. The primary camera of the phone is 50 MP, while the front-facing camera is 16 MP.

Advertisement

The phone is available in three great colours: Meteor Black, Gold, and Aqua Glitter. The smartphone has a 5000 mAh non-removable battery with 44 W of rapid charging support.

Also Read Vivo V29 Pro price in Pakistan & detailed Vivo has introduced the V29 Pro, which will be available soon on...

Vivo Y36 price in Pakistan

Vivo Y36 price in Pakistan is Rs. 89,999/-

Vivo Y36 specifications

Build OS Android 13 OS UI Funtouch OS Dimensions N/A Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Various Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800) Processor CPU 2.4 Ghz Octa Core Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 GPU Adreno 610 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.8 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2408 Pixels (~388 PPI) Extra Features 90Hz Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) Camera Main Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Night (front and rear), Portrait, Photo, Video, High Resolution, Panorama, Live Photo, Slow Motion, Time-Lapse, Pro, Documents, Double Exposure, Video ([email protected]) Front 16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), HDR, Video [email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front, Plastic frame, Plastic back, IP5X (dust), IPX4 (water) resistance, Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 44W, 70% in 34 min (advertised), Reverse charging

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/. Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news. Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”