Vivo Y36 price in Pakistan & specifications

The Vivo Y36 is currently available for purchase on the market. The smartphone has great features and specs.

The phone has a 6.8-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080 x 2408 pixels and a refresh rate of 90 Hz.

It comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset and a 2.4 GHz octa-core processor. The gadget’s GPU is called the Adreno 610.

The Vivo Y36 features a triple camera setup on the rear with an LED flashlight.

The device includes 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage space.

The Vivo Y36 is powered by a 5000 mAh battery with fast charging support at 44 W.

Vivo Y36 price in Pakistan

Vivo Y36 price in Pakistan is Rs. 89,999/-

Vivo Y36 specifications

Build OS Android 13 OS UI Funtouch OS Dimensions N/A Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Various Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800) Processor CPU 2.4 Ghz Octa Core Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 GPU Adreno 610 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.8 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2408 Pixels (~388 PPI) Extra Features 90Hz Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) Camera Main Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Night (front and rear), Portrait, Photo, Video, High Resolution, Panorama, Live Photo, Slow Motion, Time-Lapse, Pro, Documents, Double Exposure, Video ([email protected]) Front 16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), HDR, Video [email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front, Plastic frame, Plastic back, IP5X (dust), IPX4 (water) resistance, Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 44W, 70% in 34 min (advertised), Reverse charging

