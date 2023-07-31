Advertisement
Edition: English
Vivo Y51s price in Pakistan July 2023

Articles
Vivo Y51s price in Pakistan July 2023

  • The Vivo Y51s has a 6.53-inch IPS LCD FHD+ display.
  • The smartphone has an Exynos 880 (8 nm) chipset.
  • The device includes 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.
The Vivo Y51s is a feature-rich smartphone that combines impressive specifications with an attractive design. Catering to the needs of modern smartphone users, Vivo has packed this device with powerful hardware and useful features.

The Vivo Y51s boasts a 6.53-inch IPS LCD display with a FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels. The screen offers vibrant colors and sharp visuals, making it ideal for watching videos, playing games, and browsing content.

The smartphone is powered by the capable Exynos 880 (8 nm) chipset, paired with 6GB of RAM. This combination ensures smooth multitasking and efficient performance. Moreover, the device comes with 128GB of internal storage, providing ample space to store all your files, photos, and videos.

The Vivo Y51s impresses with a triple-camera setup on the rear. The primary camera of the phone is 48 megapixels, which captures stunning images with excellent clarity and detail. The selfie camera on the phone is 8 megapixels. The phone also supports various AI-driven camera features to enhance the overall photography experience.

The smartphone runs FunTouch OS 10.5 based on Android 10. This user-friendly interface provides a smooth and intuitive user experience. A 4500 mAh, non-removable battery powers the smartphone, which supports 18 W of fast charging.

Vivo Y51s price in Pakistan

Vivo Y51s price in Pakistan is Rs. 40,999.

Vivo Y51s specifications

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
UIFuntouch OS 11.1
Dimensions164 x 75.46 x 8.38mm
Weight190 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsFantastic Rainbow, Deep Sea Blue
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediatek Helio G80 (12 nm)
GPUMali-G52 MC2
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.58 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2408 Pixels (~401 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM (+4GB Extended RAM after Upgrade)
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.97, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS)
Front16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
RadioFM Radio (Unspecified)
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side monted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 33W

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

