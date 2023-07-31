Vivo Y51s price in Pakistan July 2023

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra rumored to have a titanium frame
The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is rumored to feature a titanium alloy...
The Vivo Y51s is a feature-rich smartphone that combines impressive specifications with an attractive design. Catering to the needs of modern smartphone users, Vivo has packed this device with powerful hardware and useful features.
The Vivo Y51s boasts a 6.53-inch IPS LCD display with a FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels. The screen offers vibrant colors and sharp visuals, making it ideal for watching videos, playing games, and browsing content.
The smartphone is powered by the capable Exynos 880 (8 nm) chipset, paired with 6GB of RAM. This combination ensures smooth multitasking and efficient performance. Moreover, the device comes with 128GB of internal storage, providing ample space to store all your files, photos, and videos.
The Vivo Y51s impresses with a triple-camera setup on the rear. The primary camera of the phone is 48 megapixels, which captures stunning images with excellent clarity and detail. The selfie camera on the phone is 8 megapixels. The phone also supports various AI-driven camera features to enhance the overall photography experience.
The smartphone runs FunTouch OS 10.5 based on Android 10. This user-friendly interface provides a smooth and intuitive user experience. A 4500 mAh, non-removable battery powers the smartphone, which supports 18 W of fast charging.
Vivo Y51s price in Pakistan is Rs. 40,999.
|Build
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|Funtouch OS 11.1
|Dimensions
|164 x 75.46 x 8.38mm
|Weight
|190 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Fantastic Rainbow, Deep Sea Blue
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|Mediatek Helio G80 (12 nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G52 MC2
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.58 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2408 Pixels (~401 PPI)
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM (+4GB Extended RAM after Upgrade)
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.97, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS)
|Front
|16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
|Radio
|FM Radio (Unspecified)
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side monted), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast charging 33W
To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.