Vivo Y51s price in Pakistan July 2023

The Vivo Y51s has a 6.53-inch IPS LCD FHD+ display.

The smartphone has an Exynos 880 (8 nm) chipset.

The device includes 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.

The Vivo Y51s is a feature-rich smartphone that combines impressive specifications with an attractive design. Catering to the needs of modern smartphone users, Vivo has packed this device with powerful hardware and useful features.

The Vivo Y51s boasts a 6.53-inch IPS LCD display with a FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels. The screen offers vibrant colors and sharp visuals, making it ideal for watching videos, playing games, and browsing content.

The smartphone is powered by the capable Exynos 880 (8 nm) chipset, paired with 6GB of RAM. This combination ensures smooth multitasking and efficient performance. Moreover, the device comes with 128GB of internal storage, providing ample space to store all your files, photos, and videos.

The Vivo Y51s impresses with a triple-camera setup on the rear. The primary camera of the phone is 48 megapixels, which captures stunning images with excellent clarity and detail. The selfie camera on the phone is 8 megapixels. The phone also supports various AI-driven camera features to enhance the overall photography experience.

The smartphone runs FunTouch OS 10.5 based on Android 10. This user-friendly interface provides a smooth and intuitive user experience. A 4500 mAh, non-removable battery powers the smartphone, which supports 18 W of fast charging.

Vivo Y51s price in Pakistan

Vivo Y51s price in Pakistan is Rs. 40,999.

Vivo Y51s specifications

Build OS Android 11 OS UI Funtouch OS 11.1 Dimensions 164 x 75.46 x 8.38mm Weight 190 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Fantastic Rainbow, Deep Sea Blue Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800) Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Mediatek Helio G80 (12 nm) GPU Mali-G52 MC2 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.58 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2408 Pixels (~401 PPI) Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM (+4GB Extended RAM after Upgrade) Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) Camera Main Triple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.97, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS) Front 16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO Radio FM Radio (Unspecified) USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side monted), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 33W

