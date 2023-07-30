Advertisement
Vivo Y53s price in Pakistan July 2023

Vivo Y53s price in Pakistan July 2023

  • The Vivo Y53s has a 6.58-inch IPS LCD 90 Hz display.
  • The smartphone has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 chipset.
  • The device includes 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage.
Vivo has established itself as a reliable and innovative brand that consistently delivers high-quality devices to cater to diverse consumer needs. One of its latest offerings, the Vivo Y53s, has made quite a splash in the Pakistani market with its competitive price and impressive specifications.

The Vivo Y53s has a 6.58-inch IPS LCD 90 Hz display with a FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2408 pixels. The vibrant and sharp display ensures an immersive visual experience while watching videos, browsing the web, or playing games.

The smartphone is powered by a capable Qualcomm SM4350 Snapdragon 480 5G (8 nm) processor, ensuring smooth performance for everyday tasks and multitasking. Whether you’re browsing multiple apps or running graphics-intensive games, the Y53s handles it with ease.

The phone comes with 8 GB of the fastest RAM, providing sufficient memory to switch between applications without any lag. Additionally, it offers 128 GB of internal storage, allowing users to store their favorite apps, photos, videos, and more.

The Vivo Y53s boasts an impressive dual-camera setup. On the rear, it features a 64-megapixel primary camera. The front-facing 8-megapixel camera ensures clear and detailed selfies.

The phone is available in three great colors: Black, Blue, and silver. A 5000 mAh, non-removable battery powers the smartphone with 18 W of fast charging support.

Vivo Y53s price in Pakistan

Vivo Y53s price in Pakistan is Rs. 40,999.

Vivo Y53s specifications

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
UIFuntouch OS 11.1
Dimensions164 x 75.46 x 8.38mm
Weight190 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsFantastic Rainbow, Deep Sea Blue
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediatek Helio G80 (12 nm)
GPUMali-G52 MC2
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.58 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2408 Pixels (~401 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM (+4GB Extended RAM after Upgrade)
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.97, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS)
Front16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
RadioFM Radio (Unspecified)
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side monted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 33W
Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

