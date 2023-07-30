Vivo Y53s price in Pakistan July 2023

Samsung Galaxy A12 price in Pakistan July 2023
Vivo has established itself as a reliable and innovative brand that consistently delivers high-quality devices to cater to diverse consumer needs. One of its latest offerings, the Vivo Y53s, has made quite a splash in the Pakistani market with its competitive price and impressive specifications.
The Vivo Y53s has a 6.58-inch IPS LCD 90 Hz display with a FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2408 pixels. The vibrant and sharp display ensures an immersive visual experience while watching videos, browsing the web, or playing games.
The smartphone is powered by a capable Qualcomm SM4350 Snapdragon 480 5G (8 nm) processor, ensuring smooth performance for everyday tasks and multitasking. Whether you’re browsing multiple apps or running graphics-intensive games, the Y53s handles it with ease.
The phone comes with 8 GB of the fastest RAM, providing sufficient memory to switch between applications without any lag. Additionally, it offers 128 GB of internal storage, allowing users to store their favorite apps, photos, videos, and more.
The Vivo Y53s boasts an impressive dual-camera setup. On the rear, it features a 64-megapixel primary camera. The front-facing 8-megapixel camera ensures clear and detailed selfies.
The phone is available in three great colors: Black, Blue, and silver. A 5000 mAh, non-removable battery powers the smartphone with 18 W of fast charging support.
Vivo Y53s price in Pakistan is Rs. 40,999.
|Build
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|Funtouch OS 11.1
|Dimensions
|164 x 75.46 x 8.38mm
|Weight
|190 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Fantastic Rainbow, Deep Sea Blue
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|Mediatek Helio G80 (12 nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G52 MC2
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.58 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2408 Pixels (~401 PPI)
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM (+4GB Extended RAM after Upgrade)
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.97, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS)
|Front
|16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
|Radio
|FM Radio (Unspecified)
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side monted), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast charging 33W
