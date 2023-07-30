Vivo Y53s price in Pakistan July 2023

The Vivo Y53s has a 6.58-inch IPS LCD 90 Hz display.

Vivo has established itself as a reliable and innovative brand that consistently delivers high-quality devices to cater to diverse consumer needs. One of its latest offerings, the Vivo Y53s, has made quite a splash in the Pakistani market with its competitive price and impressive specifications.

The Vivo Y53s has a 6.58-inch IPS LCD 90 Hz display with a FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2408 pixels. The vibrant and sharp display ensures an immersive visual experience while watching videos, browsing the web, or playing games.

The smartphone is powered by a capable Qualcomm SM4350 Snapdragon 480 5G (8 nm) processor, ensuring smooth performance for everyday tasks and multitasking. Whether you’re browsing multiple apps or running graphics-intensive games, the Y53s handles it with ease.

The phone comes with 8 GB of the fastest RAM, providing sufficient memory to switch between applications without any lag. Additionally, it offers 128 GB of internal storage, allowing users to store their favorite apps, photos, videos, and more.

The Vivo Y53s boasts an impressive dual-camera setup. On the rear, it features a 64-megapixel primary camera. The front-facing 8-megapixel camera ensures clear and detailed selfies.

The phone is available in three great colors: Black, Blue, and silver. A 5000 mAh, non-removable battery powers the smartphone with 18 W of fast charging support.

Vivo Y53s price in Pakistan

Vivo Y53s price in Pakistan is Rs. 40,999.

Vivo Y53s specifications

Build OS Android 11 OS UI Funtouch OS 11.1 Dimensions 164 x 75.46 x 8.38mm Weight 190 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Fantastic Rainbow, Deep Sea Blue Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800) Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Mediatek Helio G80 (12 nm) GPU Mali-G52 MC2 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.58 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2408 Pixels (~401 PPI) Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM (+4GB Extended RAM after Upgrade) Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) Camera Main Triple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.97, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS) Front 16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO Radio FM Radio (Unspecified) USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side monted), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 33W

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”